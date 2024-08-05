Axxela in conjunction with NGML commissions Eko Atlantic City to first gas, connects Victoria Island metropolis to piped natural gas

Axxela Limited, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading gas and power portfolio company in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), is proud to announce the successful commissioning of a 5km natural gas pipeline network in Victoria Island, connecting Eko Atlantic City to piped natural gas (PNG).

This milestone marks a significant achievement in Axxela and NGML’s ongoing 72.5km pipeline infrastructure project, which will span from Victoria Island to the Lekki metropolis. The newly commissioned 5km pipeline network traversing from Outer Marina to Kuramo Beach is the first phase of the project and is expected to connect customers from Five Cowrie River by Army Officers’ Mess in Bonny Camp, all the way to the proposed Lekki International Airport.

According to Kehinde Alabi, Axxela’s Chief Operating Officer, “The commissioning of the first phase of this ambitious 72.5km pipeline network underscores our commitment to expanding natural gas infrastructure within the Greater Lagos Area. By connecting Eko Atlantic City to first gas, as a pioneer customer on this axis, we are paving the way for more access to the natural gas advantage; providing reliable energy solutions that can aid economic development. For us at Axxela, we are not only fueling businesses, but we are enabling the development of self-sustaining clusters, whilst strengthening Nigeria’s socio-economic growth”.

In the words of HRM Justin Ezeala, Managing Director, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), “Over the past two decades, NGML and Axxela have been renowned for their pioneering efforts and immense contribution to natural gas advocacy, this expansion project is a further reaffirmation of our partnership and dedication to natural gas infrastructure development across Nigeria and Africa. We are optimistic that advancing the natural gas pipeline network to the highly commercial Victoria Island and the rapidly developing Lekki area is a step in the right direction”.

Commenting on the commissioning, Managing Director of Eko Atlantic City, David Frame, highlighted the significance of being the first customer to be connected and benefit from the project. “This development not only ensures a more efficient, stable, affordable and reliable supply of energy for our power generation needs but also sets a good benchmark for modern urban living. Beyond the immense socio-economic benefit, the sustainable nature of natural gas aligns with our vision of creating a future-ready city that prioritises energy efficiency and environmental sustainability”.

The collaboration between Axxela, NGML and Eko Atlantic City will help the urban coastal city meet its energy needs efficiently and reliably. Eko Atlantic city is currently developing a 60MW capacity gas powered plant infrastructure which is expected to be commissioned in the coming years. As this futuristic city expands, its power requirements are substantial and critical for both residential and commercial activities. Axxela, a market leader in natural gas processing, distribution and power development, brings extensive experience of delivering piped gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network.

Eko Atlantic City, also known as Nigeria’s International Commercial Centre, is an innovative coastal city located in the heart of Victoria Island. With its grand infrastructural design that houses world class, large scale financial, residential and commercial developments, the city has become an undeniable hub of economic opportunities. This new city development embodies self-sufficiency and sustainability with cutting-edge urban planning, power generation, advanced engineering and technology.

Upon completion, the project will deepen domestic gas utilisation as companies, and businesses along the Victoria Island-Lekki corridor will have access to pipeline network infrastructure and natural gas will be readily available for utilisation across various market segments including cooling, feedstock for industries and decentralised power solutions amongst others.

Axxela Limited (“Axxela”) is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions and captive power generation in Nigeria, a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network. With over 360km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.