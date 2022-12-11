Award-Winning Oil and Gas Leader Ajere Adegoke Celebrates 21 Years at Shell

UGO AMADI

Lagos resident and opportunity development lead and for Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production (SNEPCo), Ajere Adegoke, recently celebrated 21 years at this subsidiary of one of the world’s leading oil companies.

In this critical role, she is responsible for determining the economic feasibility of future opportunities at Bonga Main and Bonga North, Nigeria and Shell’s first SNEPCo’s first deep-water project, as well as ensuring the business, technical and other required project components are fully integrated.

Adegoke translates these opportunities into business premises and requirements and oversees the day-to-day management of the project interfaces, as well as coordinates all formal deliverables throughout each development phase.

As a lead integrator and manager of stakeholders, she ensures safe, effective and efficient delivery of the opportunities, promoting a culture of continuous improvement that is focused on production, health, safety and environmental and cost leadership. Her outstanding work and exceptional execution provide key executives with the information needed to make critical decisions at the company level.

Since joining Shell in 2001 as a reservoir engineer, Adegoke has quickly moved up the ranks, gaining additional project, financial and strategic responsibilities with each promotion. In her previous role as Senior Reservoir Engineer, Adegoke championed the delivery of a key business plan and integrated production forecast best practices, as well as the economic evaluation and documentation. She also led all the reservoir engineering team efforts including determining past matching of dynamic simulation models. Her focus on the efficient delivery of findings and recommendations helped SPEPco meet its forecasting, planning and well-simulation focus.

Shell has recognized Adegoke’s outstanding and exemplary leadership skills and strengths with several leadership awards. Born, raised and still living in Nigeria, Adegoke earned an MSc. Petroleum Engineering degree from Heriot-Watt University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Benin.