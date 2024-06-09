Avoid strike in salah, hajj weeks – MURIC

As negotiations and offers continue between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reminded the labour union to avoid going on strike during the Salah and hajj operation.

The faith-based human rights organization warned that NLC will have Nigerian Muslims to contend with if it goes on strike during Salah and before Muslim pilgrims return from hajj.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Monday, June 10, 2024 by the Founder and Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said further: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has reportedly offered N62,000 as minimum wage. However, state Governors have complicated the issue by declaring that they cannot even pay N60,000 which was earlier offered by FG. This created tension during the weekend amid fears that NLC may resume its suspended strike this week.

“While we do not begrudge NLC pertaining to any minimum wage it demands, we are particularly concerned about the greatest happiness for the greatest number of Muslims during the Salah as well as the welfare and safe return of more than 60,000 Muslim pilgrims who are bona fide Nigerians and who are presently in the holy land.

“It should be noted that MURIC issued three press statements last week (two on Monday 3rd June (https://www.muricnigeria.com/no-to-nlc-strike-in-salah-muric/; https://www.muricnigeria.com/nlc-strike-muric-calls-for-state-of-emergency-as-thousands-of-pilgrims-endangered/) and one on Wednesday 5th June (https://www.muricnigeria.com/nlc-strike-suspension-no-to-strike-eve-of-salah-muric/). All three statements were on the need for NLC to avoid going on strike during Salah and the airlift of pilgrims.

“In view of the present development whereby the two parties are yet to reach an agreement, we are constrained to reiterate our warning. There should be no strike during the Salah and hajj weeks. A strike that constitutes threat to the lives of more than 60,000 people cannot be called a civil action. It is a direct act of hostility. It is enemy action.

“A man who deliberately began to cut a huge tree under which innocent people are sleeping cannot claim innocence after the tree falls and kills the people under it. He was not blind. He saw the people sleeping under the tree yet he cut it down. It is premeditated mass murder.

“It is in the same manner Nigerian Muslims will hold NLC leadership responsible for any loss of life or discomfort which may befall Muslim pilgrims on account of a strike embarked upon by NLC during the Salah and before the return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

“NLC leaders are neither blind nor deaf. They heard that Muslims are in Salah mood. They also saw Muslim pilgrims departing Nigeria for Saudi Arabia. If NLC goes on strike now and aviation workers close the Nigerian airspace as well as the airports, it will be a deliberate act of excommunicating 60,000 Nigerians and disallowing them from returning to their fatherland.

“This will be in violation of Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on freedom of movement which stipulates inter alia that every Nigerian shall have the right to travel in and out of Nigeria without let or hinderance.

“We therefore call on opinion leaders as well as all men and women of goodwill to call NLC leadership to order now before they commit hara-kiri. Nigerian Muslims are not comfortable with any strike at this point in time. We are in Salah and hajj weeks.”

