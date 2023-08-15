Champion Newspapers Limited
Aviation security workers embark on nationwide strike today

The National Union of Air Transport Employees has directed the Aviation Security and logistics sub-sector to proceed on an immediate strike from Wednesday, August 16, 2023, following poor wages.

 

This was contained in a circular sent to the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Commissioner of Police, Airports Command, the Airport Commandant, Director, Department of State Security, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Command.

 

The circular which was signed by the General Secretary of NUATE, Comrade Ocheme Aba, lamented that AVSEC graduates are paid a meagre sum of N30,000 monthly.

 

He added that all efforts to negotiate improved wages for their members in the past proved abortive.

 

