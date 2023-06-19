AVG security kills 3 gunmen in Anambra

Pamela Eboh, Awka

Members of the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG in the early hours of Monday killed three suspected gunmen in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that the gunmen numbering about 15 stormed the camp of the vigilante members, thinking they were sleeping.

According to one of the AVG members who spoke on condition of anonymity, the gunmen came with AK-47 riffles and different charms.

According to the source, the charms were hung on their necks, waists, hands, and legs.

He said, “When they came, they opened fire on us without knowing they stepped into the lion’s den.

“Let them continue coming we are ready for them, nonsense people”

Confirming the incident when the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached, one of the Senior Police officers in the state said, “The command was working in tandem with the vigilance groups in the state and other sister agencies to make Anambra state the safest states in the country.

He said the vigilance group would hand over the corpses of the suspects to the command including the arms recovered from them.

Meanwhile, members of the community who were in a jubilant mood over the killing of the suspects expressed joy over the killing of their nightmares.

One of the residents, who gave her name as Patience, said the hoodlums had been terrorizing Okija for long, hence, the reason, the people constituted a committee.

“That decision has started paying dividends. Our people are determined to succeed on this project” she said.