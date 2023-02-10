AVEVA Showcases the Connected Industrial Economy at EGYPS 2023

AVEVA highlights world-leading digital solutions to help oil and gas companies in Egypt,

North Africa and the Mediterranean achieve decarbonization and value-chain innovation

on the path to net-zero

Abuja – February 9, 2023 – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, returns to the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) 2023 with the latest digital solutions for responsible use of the world’s resources.

Alongside Schneider Electric, AVEVA will showcase how connected industrial ecosystems harness data to support innovation and improve business performance for sustainability in the energy industry.

AVEVA brings its unparalleled portfolio of world-class digital software to EGYPS 2023, including popular asset performance management solutions and value chain optimization products, as well as the market-leading AVEVA digital twin technology. In addition, show delegates will be able to experience firsthand how AVEVA Unified Operations Center offers a 360-degree view of plant operations with greater visibility of energy sources, consumption and greenhouse emissions data.

With businesses beginning to realize the productivity, efficiency and scalability benefits of cloud computing, the industrial software-as-a-service platform AVEVA Connect has demonstrated its value in driving innovation, growth and sustainability for the energy sector. The platform now hosts AVEVA Production Accounting, which addresses the pressing issue of unaccounted losses for refineries, petrochemical plants, and other processing facilities.

Nayef Bou Chaaya, AVEVA Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said, “After a successful presence at COP27 where we demonstrated the essential role of data-led technologies in supporting climate innovation and industrial decarbonization, I’m delighted the AVEVA team is returning to Egypt.

“At EGYPS 2023, we will showcase how our unrivalled suite of cutting-edge products can support the creation of a resilient, net-zero energy future, while enabling customers to implement their sustainability roadmaps at a challenging economic moment,” he added.

Sharing data to unlock innovation in a low-carbon economy

Digital technologies speed up innovation and value generation by eliminating internal and external silos. When operational data is infused with artificial intelligence (AI) in the cloud and shared across the connected industrial ecosystem, it creates a digital thread of contextualized, real-time, information so teams can collaborate in a smarter and more connected way.

Applications such as the industrial digital twin are already proving how companies can realize unprecedented economies, synergies and benefits for their own organizations and for society at large. The connected industrial economy further leverages these strengths by sparking industrial ingenuity and facilitating co-operation in a world where businesses face innumerable headwinds.

Bob Parker, Senior Vice President at leading analyst firm IDC said, at AVEVA WORLD 2022 “A rapidly evolving digital economy is unparalleled in depth and scope after being accelerated by the pandemic. Asset-intensive industry segments of the old economy including oil and gas (…), are under new pressure on operations to be increasingly resilient. This requires higher levels of asset instrumentation and capabilities that use the data gathered to speed up decision-making and innovation. Ultimately, this is leading to the rise of connected industrial ecosystems.”

Delegates visiting the AVEVA and Schneider Electric stand at EGYPS 2023 will experience firsthand how they can combine engineering data with real-time and transactional data to unlock actionable insights, redefine processes, enable deeper collaboration, and reduce value leaks while raising productivity – all in real time. They will be able to learn how to converge engineering, operations, and other data in context for end-to-end enterprise visibility using a single 360-degree view of plant operations. The latest asset performance management solutions will also be demonstrated at the event.

AVEVA experts will share how the connected industrial economy presents unprecedented opportunities for the energy sector at stand 2C30 at EGYPS 2023. The event is being held at the Egypt International Exhibition in Cairo from February 13-15, 2023.

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.