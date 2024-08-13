Auto accident claims 16 lives in Ibadan

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

No fewer than 16 people lost their lives in a fatal motor accident which occured along Ojoo-Iwo road axis of Ibadan, Oyo state capital on Tuesday.

Dozens of sympathisers thronged the scene of the accident, wailing over the sad occurrence.

It was indeed a gory scene as bodies of the victims were seen all over the place in their pool of blood.

It was also gathered that the accident also left 17 others with various degrees of injury.

The multiple accident that occured at Ajao Bus Stop, Opposite Bovas filling station, along Ojoo/Iwo Road, Express, Ibadan.

The sad occurrence according to the spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo Sector Command, CRC Mayowa Odewo, was caused by brake failure.

He said, “The accident occured after a trailer carrying iron materials lost control and ran into multiple vehicles including a bus coming from the North with 18 passengers who were majorly children, the trailer also ran into a Micra, and Honda CR-V car 2002/2003 model.

“About 16 people died instantly, 17 people were injured, while two people in the Honda CR-V survived the accident and were taken to a close-by hospital.

“Some of the injured people were Hausa’s and they refused to be hospitalised.”

Odewo said the FRSC, Oyo Sector Commander, Corps Commander Rosemary Alo, himself and teams of men from other component of the Command had visited the scene of the accident to ensure the free flow of vehicular movement and avoid a repeat of such accident.

“Most of the deceased were Hausa’s and had been taken to Shasa or Ojoo, the Seriki of the Hausa has been communicated and we have released the bodies of the deceased to them.

“The sector Commander and our team also embarked on hospital follow-up to check the injured ones and assure them of care.”

“The injured victims were taken to Amudalat hospital at agbowo area Ibadan for medical attention while the dead were taken to a cemetery along akinyele area Ibadan.

“The accidented vehicles were taken to Irepodun police station along agbowo/Ojoo by the police.”