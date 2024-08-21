Audrey Joe – Ezigbo Son, Udochukwu weds Betabong Xavier Thompson in Lagos

Mr Udochukwu Brian Joe- Ezigbo , his wife Former Miss Betabang Xavier Thompson.

Mr Udochukwu Brian Joe- Ezigbo , his wife Former Miss Betabang Xavier Thompson (middle) pose with the bridal train.

R-L … Senior Pastor of The New And Livingway Church Lekki , Pastor Emeka Egwuchukwu , presenting the Marriage Certificate to the Couple ,Mr Udochukwu Brian Joe- Ezigbo , his wife Betabang.

Mr Udochukwu Brian Joe- Ezigbo , his wife Betabang, poses with the officiating minister .

L-r... CEO of House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye; From Eatongate Capital ,Mary Akpobome; Mother of the Groom Co-founder and Deputy Managing Director at Falcon Corporation, leading, wholly indigenous midstream and downstream Energy, Gas ., Mrs. Audrey Joe – Ezigbo; MD and CEO at Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) ,Chizor Malize; Corporate Communications ,Heritage Energy,Lola Oyenekan and Chairman of Protection Plus Services Limited , Ambassador Dr. Mrs. Unyime-Ivy King.

L-r … Lead Pastor ,The Well Osais, Bidemi Mark-Mordi; (Partner Aluko & Oyebode ) Mark Mordi (SAN) CEO, of Entod Marketing Ltd. Mrs. Iquo Ukoh and CEO Kambil Plastics Limited Chief Udoyo Ukoh.

Captain Sunny Odidison his wife Zainie, pose with the father of the group Prof. Joseph Ezigbo (middle).

Parents of the Bride Elder Xavier Akpan Thompson and Deaconess (Hon) Mrs. Eno Xavier Thompson ,arriving at the reception ground .

Parents of the Groom , Prof .Joseph Ezigbo his wife Mrs. Audrey Joe – Ezigbo; Mr Udochukwu Brian Joe- Ezigbo.

CEO ,Frontier Oil Limited. Dada Thomas ; CEO , HIS Energies Limited , Mr Chikezie Nwosu ,his wife Joannes; Mother of the Groom Co-founder and Deputy Managing Director at Falcon Corporation, leading, wholly indigenous midstream and downstream Energy, Gas ., Mrs. Audrey Joe – Ezigbo; Mrs Oma Attah ; CEO Renaissance ,Tony Attah .

Mr. Udochukwu Brian Joe- Ezigbo , his wife Former Miss Betabang Xavier Thompson, during the reception at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki in Lagos on 16/8/2024 . ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

