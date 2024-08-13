Audit report: Senate slams NNPCL, FIRS , Police , others over refusal to respond to queries

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate through its Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday , took a swipe at managements of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL) , the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS) , the Nigeria Police Force and 12 others for their persistent refusal to respond to queries raised against them in the 2019 Audit report.

Expressing the anger of the committee to journalists , its Chairman , Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu ( SDP Nasarawa West ) , said since heads of the affected agencies refused to respond to queries raised against them in the 2019 audit report after several opportunities were offered to them to do so , Sen Wadada said that going forward, any agency that refuses to honour invitation to defend its queries will have its queries sustained and reported to the Senate Plenary by the committee.

He added that the attitude of the affected public agencies on persistent refusal to respond to queries against them in audit report was frustrating and detrimental to aspirations and goals of President Bola Tinubu led federal government .

According to him , apart from NNPCL, FIRS and the Police , other heads of agencies involved in the habit of not honouring committee’s invitations to respond to queries against them are the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation,

Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (former DPR) and Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment.

Others are FCT Internal Revenue Service,

Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited etc .

He said : ” It is worthy to state that the Committee commenced the consideration of the Audit Report in October, 2023, with a view to presenting its report to the Plenary.

” However, some agencies have willfully failed to honour invitations to defend their written responses to the audit queries as submitted to the Committee Secretariat.

“Beside the demand for submission of written responses to audit queries, part of the Committee’s rules of engagement requires that Accounting Officers attend the Committee’s Public Hearing to respond to questions arising from the analysis of their submissions which in turn forms a basis for informed decision on the matter by the Committee.

“,The desire of the Public Accounts Committee to timely discharge its constitutional and legislative function will not be met by being evasive and negative as the actions of some CEOs Or accounting officers of the concerned MDAs portray.

“The Committee is very displeased with the attitude of foot dragging by agencies who are by law, expected to respond to parliamentary invitations and account for their actions.

“The Committee has over time, extended invitations to those agencies providing them ample opportunities to defend their queries but for reasons best known to them, these agencies have chosen to disregard invitations.

It is on this note that we as a Committee have resolved that going forward, the Senate Public Accounts Committee will go ahead to consider their audit queries as contained in the Auditor-General Annual’s Report and any MDA that henceforth fails to honour invitations to respond and present its defense, the Committee will

adopt the position of the Auditor.

” Also, this resolution would be added to our rules of engagement, if MDAs fail to improve on their attendance to our invitations”.

He however stated that the ” Committee is not in doubt of the Commitment of the Present Administration under the stewardship of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make Nigeria better but with the attitude of the affore mentioned Chief Executives, that will not be acheivable unless and Until we all do the needful”