AU rejects Algeria’s, S/Africa’s moves against Israel’s acceptance of observer status

The African Union (AU) has rejected moves by Algeria and South Africa to revoke Israel’s acceptance as observer in the organisation.

A statement issued by the Embassy of Israel in Nigeria on Sunday said that the

AU also decided to establish a committee to continue consultations on the subject.

The Israeli Embassy was commenting on the happenings at the ongoing AU summit in Addis Ababa.

The embassy said consultations on Israel’s observer status in the AU were still going on.

“The AU today rejected attempts by Algeria and South Africa to revoke Israel’s acceptance (of a status) as an observer in the organisation, and decided to establish a committee to continue consultations on the subject.

“The committee’s conclusions will be presented at the AU Summit in 2023.

“Israel’s acceptance as an observer in the AU is a clear interest for Israel, the AU, and its member states.

“It will facilitate increased cooperation between Israel and African countries.

“Israel attaches great importance to expanding dialogue and cooperation with the AU.

“This is in line with changes in the Middle East and Israel views it as an important expression of our shared activities, for the continent’s next generation,” the statement said. (NAN)