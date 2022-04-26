AU begins stakeholders’ engagement to implement action on economic development

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) has commenced stakeholders’ capacity building to effectively implement the National Programme of Action (NPoA) to accelerate economic development in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu, said the programme would guide and mobilise the country’s efforts in implementing the needed changes to also improve the state of governance.

Akobundu said the capacity building was geared toward harmonising and finalising the NPoA framework to address the challenges identified in the Second Country Review Report (CRR).

According to her, it is critical to engage the implementers of the NPoA for better information, understanding and ownership for effective implementation.

Akobundu said that the NPoA document would be harmonised in line with the country’s National Development Plan (NDP), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and AU-Agenda 2063 for smooth implementation in line with global best practices.

”It’s worthy of note that the country review is an initiative by the African Union to measure governance, promote best practices and encourage peer-to-peer learning,” she said.

Dr Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, said the government was committed to promoting good governance practices enshrined in the ideals and vision of NEPAD which birthed the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

Ahmed, represented by Mr. Peter Adeosun, an official of the ministry, said the country was proud of the progress made in the APRM as a self-monitoring tool to address the governance deficit in Africa.

”We will conform to our shared values in the areas of democracy and political, economic and corporate governance and socio-economic development,” she said.

Sen. Abba Ali, the Chairman of the APRM Governing Council, Nigeria, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ministry of Finance for ensuring the effective implementation of the programmes that entrenched good governance.

”We ask that you continue so that we can get it right for a better Nigeria,” Ali said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APRM was established in 2003 by the AU Heads of State and Government to foster practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, and sustainable and inclusive development.

The core mandate of the APRM is a comprehensive NPoA developed to address governance challenges identified in the country.

NAN also reports that the five-day programme attracted stakeholders from across AU member states. (NAN)