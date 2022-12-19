Attacks on INEC offices, violence; ominous threat to 2023 election-Barr. Udeze, AA chairman

Barrister [Chief] Kenneth Udeze is the National Chairman of the Action Alliance [AA], one of the eighteen registered political parties preparing for the 2023 general elections. During this interview with Cyril Mbah in Abuja, the party leader exuded so much confidence while discussing the preparations of the group for the polls, the challenges ahead for the nation and the threats against the party’s fearlessly outspoken Presidential Candidate, Major Hamza Al’Mustapha (Rtd) for allegedly disclosing what many regarded as state secrets. Excerpts.

Kindly tell the public how prepared your party has been for the 2023 general election which is less than three months away?

The Action Alliance is absolutely prepared in every sense of the word like every other political party is preparing. We know it is a race. It is not a 100 meter dash. It’s like a marathon which we started from the first day the Independent National Electoral Commission gave the nod for election preparations to start. It started with primary elections of political parties and from that point when the notice of elections was received, the AA became involved and has been preparing for the task ahead. We concluded our primaries successfully and the list has since been shortlisted by the INEC for all the candidates across board. I can tell you that the Action Alliance has approximately 1000 candidates across the country starting from the presidential candidate, the governorship candidates among others. So far, so good. Our candidates have been trying their best. In as much as political parties remain the vehicle through which candidates go to the ballot to contest for election, I can as well tell you that our candidates are trying their best to campaign based on what the law specified.

Action Alliance has been known as a violence-free mass movement. We also do not believe in name calling. We have always engaged in issue-based campaigns. This is why nobody can hear that AA members are causing problems at any polling units or states across the country. We are doing our thing based on well articulated strategies. Briefly, we are very much prepared for the election. The one information I must add is that Action Alliance remains the party of the silent majority voters. We do not make noise but we believe strongly that the silent majority, who are the voters, are going to vote for the party in the coming election. The silent majority are not those that crowd the streets and create problems or those that go to the social media to say all manner of unprintable things. We have trained members, trained voters who know that our strategy remains one of the best and represent us well as aparty of the silent majority.

Is the Action Alliance properly spread across the country?

We are everywhere including the Federal Capital Territory where we have party offices in all the six area councils. We have functional party offices in the 36 states and Abuja. People may not be hearing about Action Alliance sufficiently before now but this does not mean that we are not on the ground or that we are not be reckoned with in the political arithmetic.

How prepared is your presidential candidate for the presidential election which will come first?

Our presidential candidate, Major Hamza Al’Mustapha (Rtd) is prepared like any other candidate. The most important thing was that he won the primaries under the party and we have handed over the ticket of the party to him. The law says it is the political parties that sponsor candidates. Invariably, we also know that even though parties are sponsoring candidates, candidates are also using their contacts and influence to bring in resources to the parties to be able to execute the election ahead. The candidate has been going out for public engagements including media interviews where he had the opportunity to talk to Nigerians on why he should be the president of the country. The latest was his engagement at the Berekete Family Radio. For now, the party decided strategically not to commence state and zonal rallies yet. We are just watching the political atmosphere or environment before deciding. This will enable us look at the body language of our opponents, weigh their strengths, to note where they are coming from and the issues they focus on. We are looking at kick-starting our presidential campaign rally soon however.

Are you not concerned about threat against your presidential candidate for revealing state secrets during his public engagements, its implication and its likely impact on your chances of winning the presidential election?

Leaders are born. They are not made. There are leaders who have special gifts from God and no matter whatever happens, they will always anchor as captains. If there is any leader among the 18 political parties who may be scared for their lives, it certainly is not the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance. Anytime someone comes out in life to become a leader, the person must be prepared to face any challenges including threats to life. Nigerians and the world know that Major Hamza Al’Mustapha (Rtd) has seen it all in terms of threat to life; he has undergone all manners of torture and persecution from the ruling elite. For him to come out and kept hammering on some of the things that have become the bane of development in this country, it shows that he is truly a born leader. There is a popular saying which cautions those who do not want the heat not to enter the kitchen. So, in terms of threat to life, our presidential candidate is ready and not only that he is ready for anything; we who elected him as our candidate are also ready. We cannot run away from our shadows. Election is not war and our party adopted issue based campaigns but this does not mean that when any stone is thrown at us we will not return the stone.

Many party leaders have fears about the election and their parties are facing many challenges as they prepare to face the public for the election. Tell us honestly, what are your fears and the challenges facing your party?

The challenges facing our party and possibly other parties are about the those who have been in power and those that are still in power who have stolen the resources of the state and stacked them for themselves waiting for elections to come so that they will start buying the votes of the people. Such parties are using the instruments of poverty to impoverish Nigerian so that when hungry voters see a loaf of bread, such voters may be coaxed into accepting such for their votes to remain alive for that day. Nigerians are waiting for them after waking up from their slumber and what happened in 2019 is certainly going to repeat itself where we have 80% of people who sold their conscience. This time around, people will still vote their conscience; they will collect money and vote. This is why I stated that the Action Alliance believes in the silent majority. We have trained out agents in such a manner that they will close their eyes to inducements, vote buying and concentrate on monitoring and educating voters to ensure that people come out and vote. The only fear we have is about the mentality of people who call themselves party leaders. Many of them are willing to do anything crazy to retain power at all levels and this includes killing and maiming of political opponents. The holy books have told us not to nurse the spirit of fear. This is our strong point because every bad thing done always has a way of back firing. We believe that this fear can diminish in an atmosphere where people respect the peace accord signed by parties and candidates. If we respect the peace accord, there will be no need for violence, there be no need to bring in armed mercenaries to come and distort or disrupt an election. The burning of INEC offices in many places nationwide is an ominous sign that some people are really determined to disrupt the 2023 election. There are genuine fears about the general election because when a stone is thrown into a market square, nobody knows who the stone may hit. Apart from such fears, the party is ready to go to the field and compete. I was invited recently to give a talk on how women have become endangered species in Nigerian election soon after the Woman Leader of one of the parties was killed in Kaduna. These are some of the things we are condemning. Women are the backbone of the society. Nothing moves without them and we encourage women to participate in elections but this type of violence discourages our women not to participate actively in politics. This has resulted in reduced number of women especially in the National Assembly because they are worried about their lives. So, we believe strongly that the rise in violence during elections contributes to discourage women and some men from participating and also contributes to the apathy experienced in elections and it is also making people not to speak out strongly about certain things. When good men are not talking about injustice, it creates the opportunity for the society to collapse. So, we strongly condemn in real terms the use of violence during elections.

Many political parties and presidential candidates have been talking to each others to enable them evolve a strong alliance for the battle ahead and your party even goes by the name alliance. Are you negotiating with any party or parties to form an alliance for the election?

Yes, alliance is one of the philosophies of our party. The ability of people to join forces together for development ad national unity has been Part of us for a long time and we have even preached this at the inter-party levels. One of the greatest dis-service by present day leaders is that when people go into election and are elected into office, they tend to keep the victory to themselves and do not bother to bring in other opposition members who are also their colleagues together to form a government of national unity. It is in the best interest of political parties to talk to each others the way we have been talking among ourselves. Now we are talking not only from the presidential candidates’ angle but from the political party levels also. We are discussing IPAC just concluded a meeting with the presidential candidates. Now, the technical committee is trying to bring out a memorandum of understanding to guide the parties so that if for example, the AA emerges winner at the presidential election, it should be able to carry other parties along by giving them some strategic positions also. So that everybody can work along with the party and not a winner takes all syndrome that has been in place all along.

Are the ruling APC and the PDP part of the meetings?

The APC is part of the Inter-Party Advisory Council. It has representatives at each meeting. It is one of the developmental strides from political parties. We are now making it a collective agreement for the parties to encourage a government of national unity to discourage the situation where one party wins, the other will support the party for the country to move forward rather than the situation where the party in government excludes every other person from the process. What we are particular about is peace. When there is peace in the land, every other thing fall\s into place. Any party that wins must focus on tackling insecurity. When insecurity is tackled squarely everything other thing will work well.

What is the position of your party to the Central Bank policy on new currency? The redesign and the limit placed on withdrawals?

When the policy was first announced, we, the coalition of political parties issued a statement supporting it entirely because it will bring sanity to the financial sector. This was because people who hid money will now be compelled to bring them out and the security agencies will know what to do to them. However, the limit placed on withdrawals was rejected by a majority of the members of our NEC because when a policy is right, we support it but when is is wring, we oppose it. We would soon issue a statement on the matter because as it is, the new policy will not serve the nation well or do us any good. I am happy the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele is a listening person and he hears the outcry of Nigerians just as the National Assembly has risen to the challenge and are doing something already on the matter. The policy is anti-people and I do not see it succeeding. What will happen to people who have emergency situations that may require N200, 000 on the spot to resolve? Both the poor and the rich are against the policy. As a party, we support the change of the currency but we join the majority of Nigerians to reject the policy on the limit of withdrawals and call for its review.

Some people are saying the currency policy was introduced to cripple opposition political parties. Do you share the opinion?

There is no smoke without fire. There may be truth in the allegation and ofcourse people are entitled to their opinion. Whatever is the intention of the policy makers who brought that decision up, it’s a no to Action Alliance and we would join Nigerians to oppose the policy any day even if it warrants us to be in the streets to do so. We are even prepared to go to court to obtain a restraining order on the matter if our NEC approves it and we would push for its rejection at the IPAC meetings.

What legacies do you think the outgoing administration would be leaving behind as it winds up?

For me and for the Action Alliance, the present administration has impoverished this country and its people. The government has succeeded in created religious and ethnic tension throughout the land. It has also encouraged insecurity by their actions and lack of actions. The government can only be remembered for deliberately torturing Nigerians in the past seven years. Nigerians have never suffered in the hands of any administration like they are suffering under the APC regime. The only legacy the party and government would leave is that the APC came in talking about wiping out corruption but ended up becoming the most corrupt government in Nigeria. The only thing Nigerians can jointly and collective do about this administration and the party is push them back into the abyss from where they came. I believe that when a new administration takes over, things will change, no matter who wins the presidential race. Any party that wins the election apart from the APC will bring positive changes into the country. Nigerians must unit to ensure that the monster is pushed out to where it belongs. They cannot devour Nigeria. When one man cooks for the public, the public will finish the food but when the people cook for one man, the man cannot finish the food alone.

What advice are you willing to give Nigerians on voter cards which have not been collected as expected?

The only advice I would give to Nigerians, who are of voting age, is to go out and collect their PVCs but if they do not, then such persons are part of the evil tormenting the country. Any Nigerian of voting age should ask God to give them direction before going to the voting centre to vote their conscience. Those who sell their voter cards are part of the problem and such persons should not complain when services and infrastructure are not provided by those who bought their way into office.

Are you satisfied by the level of awareness created by INEC for the collection of PVCs or would you advice it to increase its performance?

Well, looking at what the Professor Mahmud Yakubu led INEC has done so far, we must give them kudos and thumbs up for a job well done. The policies introduced such as the electronic systems, the BVAS are commendable. INEC has done well but we want them to do more in terms of increasing voter education by using CSOs and financially empowering political parties to carry out sensitisation on its behalf. The idea of not mapping out funds for political parties for this particular purpose is a total neglect of the need to deepen democracy. Nobody should expect political parties that generate funds only from sale of membership cards and no other source of raising money to engage in mass voter education when many of the parties are struggling to survive INEC de-registration hammer. Ends.