Attack on Ajaero: NLC, TUC begin indefinite strike nationwide today

AKOR SYLVESTER,Abuja

Worried by the silence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government over the recent brutalisation of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero in Imo state, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have commenced indefinite strike nationwide beginning from 12 midnight of 13th November.

Labour earlier demanded that the Tinubu government should bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice to serve as deterrent to others.

It said the Comrade President who was fighting for the right of workers cannot be treated like a common criminal and government will keep mute over the matter.

The NLC and TUC at an emergency National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) in Abuja yesterday, said the strike remains indefinite until government meets the demands of the workers.

President of TUC, Festus Osifo who read the communique of the joint NEC meeting said: “That we want the government to meet regarding the brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress. So we set for some conditions and those conditions were very clear without ambiguity whatsoever.

“We said, those people that brutalized our President must be arrested, and they must be prosecuted. We also stated that the area commander that led the police to carry out the brutalization should be relieved of his duty and he should be prosecuted.

“Then, Chinasa, who everybody knew, that led the thugs should also be arrested and prosecuted and so forth and so on

“So, the two Labour centres have resolved to stand firmly by the decision of the joint NEC that was held last week Tuesday. That effective, 00:1 hours, on the 14th November we shall declare a nationwide strike.

“So, effective tomorrow, or midnight today, a nationwide strike is going to commence. All affiliates of TUC, all affiliates of NLC, all state councils of the two centres have been mobilized adequately and this is going to be indefinite until governments at all levels wake up to their responsibilities.

“This is the decision of the joint NEC of NLC and TUC and we are going to carry out the latter”,.