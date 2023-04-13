ATM withdrawal: Bank customers task commercial banks on equal treatment

Residents of Alimosho, Oshodi-Isolo and Apapa areas in Lagos State, have appealed to commercial banks to treat their customers equally, irrespective of where their bank accounts are domiciled.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that commercial banks limiting the amount of cash being given to customers was not the appropriate.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some banks in the metropolis said that those banks that loaded their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) put a limit to what customers could withdraw.

Mrs. Patricia Amusu, a trader in Ejigbo Market, expressed disappointment in the way banks pay customers their money.

“I am an account holder with UBA, but I have noticed that banks like this one, have limits that customers can withdraw.

“For me, because I have account with the bank, I’m allowed to take N20, 000. Those who don’t have account can only withdraw N5, 000.

“I do not know if this is an order from CBN because all the banks in this area do the same.

“The pattern is not good, they should treat every bank customers equally,” she said.

Mr. Friday Dauda, a mechanic, told NAN that the cash limit has had negative effect on many customers like him.

“Take for example, someone like me that has just N10, 050 in my account is here to withdraw N10, 000. But, because this is not my bank, I will not be able to withdraw the money at once.

“I can only take N5, 000, plus charges. When I go to withdraw from another bank, I will not have up to N5, 000 to withdraw. Therefore, my initial N10, 000 that I wanted to withdraw will not be complete.

“This idea that banks have come up with is not the best at all. The CBN should try to stop it,” he said.

Mr Livinus Aniefuna, a marketer, however, told NAN that it was always easy for him to withdraw money anytime he was at his bank.

“Though, the banks have limits for customers and non-customers, I have never been cut up with that because my friends from the bank always tells me the right time to come for withdrawal.

“I am always the first to withdraw from their ATMs whenever they load. The same way I have friends in the bank, who gives me information and that is the same way others have it.

“I have come to realise that in Nigeria when you know people, you will never suffer, that’s why I try to make friends anywhere I find myself,” he said.

NAN recalls that on March 13, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed banks to dispense and receive old naira notes as legal tender across the country.

The directive came after the Presidency said the CBN had no reason not to comply with the ruling of the Supreme Court on the naira redesign policy.

However, the CBN in a statement titled, “Old N200, N500, and N1, 000 banknotes Remain Legal Tender – CBN’, said the directive was in compliance with Buhari’s administration obedience to court orders.