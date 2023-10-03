Champion Newspapers Limited
Atiku’s Lawyers Receive Tinubu Academic Records

Metro news
32
Lawyers for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have received President Bola Tinubu’s academic records From Chicago State University as ordered by Judge Nancy Maldonado of the Northern District Court of Illinois.

It has also been confirmed that at least 2 staff of the University will make a deposition before Judge Jeffrey Gilbert.

The court had earlier ruled that Chicago State University (CSU) must release Tinubu’s academic records to Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar by noon on Monday.

The documents are sought for use in Nigerian courts to support allegations that Mr. Tinubu forged a diploma certificate he claimed to have obtained from CSU in 1979 and submitted to Nigeria’s electoral body for the 2023 presidential election.

The court, presided over by Judge Nancy Maldonado, dismissed Mr. Tinubu’s objections and affirmed a prior ruling by a magistrate judge, Jeffery Gilbert.

