Atiku walks out journalists in Jos PDP hall

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has on Monday ordered Journalists out of the People’s Democratic party, PDP, Hall moment before he met with Plateau delegates.

The former Vice President who arrived the Plateau State PDP Secretariat at about 2:19pm was visibly distraught seeing a cream of print and broadcast Journalists as he repeatedly ordered them out saying ” I have nothing to do with journalists. I’m here to see delegates”.

The order by the PDP presidential aspirant was a motivation for the gun welding and over zealous security details who then attacked reporters, causing a stampede, and damaging the tripod and camera of the Channels Television crew.

It is the first time a presidential aspirants visiting the PDP state secretariat in Plateau state will take a definite stance on journalists not to provide coverage for such kind of visits in the past three weeks.

With a total of 85 national delegates from Plateau, the former Vice President is in a desperate move to sway delegates to cast their ballots for him during the presidential primaries of the leading opposition party.

Atiku’s burden of trust, depleted public perception, and unfavorable national mood were worsened recently after Muslims students of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, murdered Deborah Joshua in an extra judicial context after charging spuriously of blasphemy.

After claiming to have condemned the savage murder of Deborah Joshua, Atiku Abubakar quickly deleted his Twitter and Facebook statement to pitch tent with his voters in the north who threatened him of the possibility of loosing millions of votes as a result of the tweet.