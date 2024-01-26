Atiku to Tinubu: Come clean on NNPC’s $3.3bn emergency crude-for-cash loan from African Export-Import Bank.

CYRIL MBAH and AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged the Federal Government to explain to Nigerians how the $3.3billion emergency loan obtained by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) late last year was utilised.

Atiku, who was the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 General Elections said in a statement on Thursday that Nigerians were bewildered when

In what appears to be a landmark economic decision of the Bola Tinubu-led administration, the Federal Government, precisely on August 16, 2023 through the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) secured a $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan. He recalled that, according to the NNPC, the loan was to help give support to the Naira and stabilize the Foreign Exchange Market.

The statement said the curious thing about the transaction was that up till now, the Federal Government continues to keep mum about the deal, and the only information available to the public on the mega transaction came only through unofficial sources.

According to the statement reproduced below, the deal was supposed to be a crude-for-cash loan arranged by the African Export-Import Bank.

“According to information available, a Special Purpose Vehicle called Project Gazelle Funding Limited is driving the deal, and it was incorporated in the Bahamas.

“The SPV is the borrower while the NNPC is the sponsor, with an agreement to pay with crude oil to the SPV in order to liquidate the loan at an interest rate that is a little over 12 per cent.

“What is even more confounding about this deal is why the Federal Government would register a company in the Bahamas, knowing full well the recent scandal of the Paradise Papers that involved that country.

“Curiously also, Nigeria’s current Barrels Produced Daily (BPD) is 1.38 million, and according to the Project Gazelle deal, Nigeria is to supply 90,000 Barrels of its daily production, starting from 2024 till it is up to 164.25 million barrels for the repayment of the loan.

“Now, this is where the details get disturbing because Nigeria’s benchmark for the sale of crude per barrel in 2024 is $77.96. A simple multiplication of that figure by 164.25 will give us a whooping $12bn.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the Federal Government to speak up on this shady deal. It is inconceivable that the Federal Government will lead the country to take a loan of $3.3b with an interest rate that is not more than 12 per cent, but with estimated repayment amounting to $12bn.

“That is a humongous differential of about $7b between what is in the details of the deal on paper and what indeed is the reality.

“There are questions to be answered on the integrity of this deal, and we earnestly request the Federal Government to talk directly on these cloudy details behind the deal.

“We therefore demand, on behalf of the ordinary people of Nigeria, that the Federal Government provides answers to the following questions.

“Has the Federal Government accessed the loan? Is the loan in the government’s borrowing plan as approved by the National Assembly? Who are the parties to the loan, and what specific roles are they expected to play? What are the conditions to the loan, including tenor, repayment terms, the collateral, and the interest rate? And, lastly, why register an SPV in the Bahamas knowing the recent scandal of the country’s notoriety for warehousing unclean assets?, The statement was personally signed by Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria, from 1999-2007.

Your economic policies have deformed Nigerian workers, masses, NLC tells President

.Urges urgent negotiation of new minimum wage

Meanwhile, worried by the hardship imposed on Nigerians since the removal of fuel subsidy, and other unfriendly decisions taken by the present administration, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has come hard on the government, saying President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies have deformed Nigerian workers, masses and the nation’s economy.

This is even as the congress has urged the administration of President Tinubu to expedite action on the negotiation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers to improve their living.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero who delivered a paper on “Tinubu’s Economic Reforms in Nigeria, Assessing Gainers and Losers” at 21st Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja yesterday, said that Nigerian workers and the common masses were the losers of the unfriendly policies of the present administration of the country.

He said the policies of the administration, which he said is largely driven by neoliberal principles, have sparked mixed reactions.

According to him, while some measures may attract foreign investment and provide immediate fiscal relief, they come with significant socio-economic consequences.

He said the removal of petrol subsidy, Naira devaluation, and other measures contributed to inflation, reduced purchasing power, and job losses, adding that the expansion of foreign exchange allocation and privatization efforts may benefit specific groups, but historical precedents raise concerns about their long-term success.

Ajaero noted that “The cash crunch, whether intentional or not, poses challenges for citizens. A holistic overhaul of these policies is essential to make them more effective and sustainable”.

He urged the government to review some of its policies and seek creative ways to reduce the hardship on the growing army of the poor in Nigeria, support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, boost the agricultural sector, take deliberate steps to encourage cottage industries dotting the nation’s landscape, pay workers a living wage to encourage productivity, provide incentives for struggling businesses in the organized private sector, get the publicly owned domestic refineries working to provide cheaper petroleum products, pursue the CNG alternatives, increase budget effectiveness, grow the domestic economy and purge itself of the growing number of corrupt public officials by ensuring that there is a consequence for every act of the breach of public trust.

He said, “Our nation is in dire straits and it is only by the leadership exhibiting more patriotism and thinking more of the citizens that they can craft policies that will lift our nation out of the doldrums.

“The World Bank as unreliable as their data is on developing nations has predicted a 3.3% growth in our economy this year.

“We just hope it is real growth and not that which is driven by the devaluation of the Naira. However, we can grow faster than this if we learn as a nation to put our food where our mouth is.

“Listening to the IMF and World Bank has never helped us and will never help us. Our destiny is in our hands and we can take deliberate and sustained steps to support our real sectors, nurse,s and encourage them to grow.

“It will get hard before it gets better” “is a story we have heard over and over but the reality is that it has continued to get worse. Nigerians demand concrete, transparent, and visible measures to arrest the continuous slide into deeper economic despondency, stabilize it then begin a pushback and grow our economy.

“Let us grow our economy by putting our people once again at the centre of our economic policies and governance. That is why we are worried that our fears concerning the neoliberal policies of the government are becoming manifest”.

The NLC president stated further that, “The spate of borrowings leveraging on future sales of our resources not only destroys our today but mortgages the future.

“The rate of poverty has increased tremendously, increasing desperation, suicide and “Japa” have all become the lot of the masses. Politicians are inflating the budget to feather their nests and purchase luxury vehicles and items to live cozily to the detriment of our people and dear nation.

“Anybody that thinks this will continue without consequences is dwelling on illusion because it is clearly unsustainable”.

The NLC boss maintained that, “any reform that does not deliberately reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria by at least 50% is deceptive.

“Any Policy that awards humongous benefits to those in government allocating scarce public resources to live in opulence, build mansions, buy luxurious cars, treat themselves abroad while Nigerians die over common ailments in hospitals here, maintain long convoys, receive prayer alerts and all manners of spurious allowances while our people can barely scratch a survival can only be summarized as voodoo.

“Unfortunately, we do not see courage in actions that pillage the people rather we see cowardice in bowing to the pressures of foreign interests (IMF and World Bank) against that of your people. That is not what reforms look like but it is exactly what the path to deforming a people and a nation looks like.

“We therefore strongly say that Tinubu’s Economic Policies have thus far deformed Nigerian workers, masses and indeed the nation’s economy”.

Ajaero urged the Nigerian Government to expedite the process for negotiating the new national minimum wage which should reflect the real cost of living thus approximates to a living Wage for Nigerian workers.

He said the elimination of wages that enforce and validate poverty underpins the President’s Renewal of Hope Agenda, noting that the business case for a Living Wage is huge with deep positive multipliers for the traumatized economy.