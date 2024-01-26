Atiku slams security agencies over endless killings in Plateau

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lamented the recurring violence and killings in Plateau State, saying the clear lack of proactiveness on the part of security agents was a matter of grave concern.

Recall that fresh violence had erupted in Mangu local government area of Plateau State earlier this week, leading to the killing of scores of people while residences and worship centres were also destroyed.

The killingsd prompted a declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the LGA by the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

No fewer than 30 villagers were later killed in a village within the council in the wee hours of Wednesday despite the imposition of the curfew.

Reacting to the renewed violence, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said he was saddened by the violence and killings, describing it as a direct affront to the values of peace and unity.

Atiku, who took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, therefore, called on security agencies to exhibit a higher degree of proactiveness, particularly in response to the recurring incidents of banditry in Plateau State and various parts of the country

He wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the violence and killings in the Mangu local government of Plateau State despite the imposition of a 24-hour curfew. This heinous act of violence, where innocent lives are being brutally snatched away, homes set ablaze, and communities thrown into chaos, is a direct affront to the values of peace and unity that we hold dear.

“It is imperative that our security agencies exhibit a higher degree of proactiveness, particularly in light of the recurring incidents of banditry in Plateau and across various parts of the country. The apparent lack of anticipation and preventive measures against such crises is a matter of grave concern. It is high time that our security forces rise to the occasion, ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.

“Even as I call for peace, I stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time. Let us all come together to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated. -AA.”