Atiku, Saraki condemn of attack on PDP supporters in Kaduna, Zamfara

There was pandemonium on Monday when hoodlums invaded the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign mega rally in Kaduna and launched an attack on the supporters.

The hoodlums came into the Ranchers Bees Stadium venue with sticks and machetes and started attacking the crowd, leaving many injured.

The thugs invaded the venue three times before they were finally repelled by security operatives and members of the opposition party.

Reacting to the development, the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, condemned the attacks on the supporters in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

According to him, the attacks in Kaduna and Zamfara, which led to the death of a PDP member, were direct attempts to suppress the legitimate campaigns of the party in the states.

This was disclosed in a statement he signed on Monday.

It read: “I have received reports of coordinated attacks on members of our great party, the PDP, by thugs in Zamfara State, which reportedly led to the death of one of our members.

“I condemn these attacks entirely because they are attempts to scuttle the lawful right of Nigerians to assemble peacefully and a direct attempt to suppress the legitimate campaigns of the PDP in the state.

“I reassure the Zamfara State PDP of my support, and most importantly, my heart goes out to the PDP family in Zamfara and the friends and loved ones of victims of this attack.”

On the attack on PDP supporters at the party’s rally in Kaduna.

He noted, “I have just received emergency reports of attacks on PDP supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the peace accord that all parties signed just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, also condemned the attack.

In a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu for Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, the former governor of Kwara State described the development as a return to the dark days of politics in the country believed to have become a thing of the past.

He said the attack was not just a threat to the nation’s democracy but an indication that some elements were still bent on sabotaging and undermining the success of next year’s general elections.

The statement quoted him as saying, “This sad development is a big setback for our democracy. It represents a slap on the face of all Nigerians. It made a mess of all the efforts of the eminent men and women who constitute the National Peace Committee which just recently got all leading presidential candidates, their party chieftains, and spokesmen to sign an accord to promote peace and unity before, during, and after the elections.

“Both the sponsors and perpetrators of these criminal acts should be treated as top enemies of the state. They should be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law in such a manner that others who harbour this evil intent will take this case as a big deterrence.”