Atiku, Sanwo-Olu congratulate Eze Anaba, others on their election, hail NGE for successful conference

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) for a successful election of its executive officers.

The former Vice President in a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Sunday, specifically felicitates with the newly elected President of the NGE, Eze Anaba and other officials of the Guild.

Atiku noted that the theme of this year’s NGE conference titled: Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism For Enhancement Of Democracy And Good Governance, is a reflection of the mandate of the NGE as gatekeepers of the media, to ensure that democracy thrives in the country.

“The theme of the National Biennial Convention was germane.

“The huge attendance, arguably the highest in the history of the conference, is an indication of the priority that the editors attach to the task of pulling Nigeria out from the brink.

“To this end, I am happy that the media in Nigeria is still a partner in progress as far as the fight for deepening democracy is concerned.

“I will urge the newly elected president and other executive members of the NGE to continue keeping focus on safeguarding democracy as a tool for rallying citizens to development,” Atiku said.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba, on his election as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement, on Sunday, said the election of Anaba, as President of NGE during the Guild’s National Biennial Convention in Imo State, is a testament to the trust and belief his colleagues have in him and other executive members elected to steer the ship of the Nigeria Guild of Editors for the next two years.

Sanwo-Olu who commended the immediate past President, Mr. Mustapha Isah, for his leadership attributes and successful tenure, also congratulated the newly elected executive members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors.

He said Anaba and other executives of the Nigeria Guild of Editors over the years had proved their mettle in journalism and the media industry, adding that he had no doubt that they would continue with the tradition of excellence, nobility and professionalism that have been the hallmarks of the profession.

He said: “The election of Mr. Eze Anaba as President of Nigeria Guild of Editors is deserving, considering his experience, commitment, and long years of service in the media industry and NGE in particular.

“He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism. I believe his election as President of the NGE will contribute positively to the media industry.

"I also believe that the election of other executive members of the Guild are also well-deserved.

“I want to urge the President and other executive members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors to bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the media industry, particularly the journalism profession, working with other stakeholders to wage a war against fake news, which is threatening the social fabric of our society today.

“I also want to appeal to the new NGE executives to see their new leadership positions as a crucial assignment for the press to be more circumspect and developmental in its role as the watchdog of society,” Governor Sanwo-Olu advised NGE executives.