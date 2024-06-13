Atiku, Sani, others react as Tinubu falls at Eagle Square Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has empathised with President Bola Tinubu for slipping while boarding the presidential parade vehicle at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

Tinubu slipped when he was about to step into the vehicle at Eagle Square on Wednesday.

The president, after the slip, regained his balance and continued with the proceedings.

However, posting the president’s slip video on his X account on Wednesday, Atiku, an opponent of Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, described the incident as unfortunate.

“I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate wrote.

Also reacting, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun downplayed the president’s fall while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

Reacting to the incident, Olusegun wrote on X that it was only a mild misstep.

“Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues,” he said.

Similarly, former Kaduna Senator and pro-democracy activist, Shehu Sani said that there is no big deal about the incident.

He noted that many leaders across the world have found themselves in similar situations in the past.

“Not Just President Tinubu, anyone alive can trip and fall; it happened to President Biden and Fidel Castro. Presidents are human beings and mortals,” Sani tweeted on his X handle.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Information, Bayo Onanuga said, “Tinubu is human after all. Biden has fallen so many times in the last three years, the US media don’t talk about it anymore.”

Also former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad however said there is no need to make a big deal out of the incident.

He also cautioned against politicising the incident. Writing on his X handle, Ahmad said: “The President misstepped and got up immediately to continue his activities as planned. Those making a big deal out of this should know that everyone can misstep, whether they are old or young, healthy or not, and the Presidents are no exception. Do we really have to politicize everything?”

In similar vein, Daniel Bwala, a social media personality did not spare those trying to make political gains out of the incident.

He wrote on his X handle: “Whenever I see these barbaric miscreants making issue out of non-issue, I shudder. You want to make an issue out of a simple misstep owing to the @officialABAT president’s shoes stuck in his babariga”.

