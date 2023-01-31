Atiku promises to open up Sokoto borders with neighbouring countries to boost trade

.. Consoles state over banditry

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the February 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar has promised to open up al

l the borders which Sokoto State shares with neighbouring countries.

The PDP presidential candidate also condoles with the state over incessant banditry attacks witnessed in the state which led to loss of lives and properties.

Atiku who was at the state for the PDP presidential campaign held at the Gingiya memorial stadium at the state capital said if elected as the president in the February 25 election he will ensure security of lives and the return of peace in the state and Nigeria at large.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters, the former Vice President of Nigeria said, “I want to use this opportunity to condole with the people of the state over loss of lives due to bandit activities in the past years. I promised to ensure security of lives and return of peace in the state and Nigeria at large. If you elect PDP, we will ensure that there is peace for businessmen, cattle rearers, fishermen, farmers and other; they will carry out their trades in peace.

“Secondly, I promised to eradicate poverty in the country that is why we set aside $10 billion for businessmen, youths and women, I will ensure that they have Capital to eradicate poverty in the county.

“I want to promise you that the road from Sokoto to Gusau and to Funtua by the grace of God will be reconstructed. It is noteworthy that Sokoto is around the border with other African countries, I promise to open these borders for our people and other people to enjoy trade relationship with them.

“The incoming PDP government will ensure that there is no strike in the Universities. I promised to give our farmers, cattle rearers capital to continue with their trade, because the moment we restore peace they will just start their trade.”

The chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, and the Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel also appreciated the huge support base of the party in the state.

He said, “What we are seeing in Sokoto is wonderful. This demonstrates something very clearly that the youths, the elders and the stakeholders of the party are united. This seat of caliphate is used to be the most peaceful of all the states in this country, but today it is a strange thing because of insecurity, when you don’t have peace there is no development, when you don’t have peace you will not think very well. As we were coming today, it is one of the major points of the Atiku Campaign Organization. We are telling you that our leader, the next President has what it takes to provide you peace that has eluded you.

“He wants to make sure he unifies the country; he has what it takes to take the youths back; to have what to eat and to move them from the lower class into the middle class. Today we are aware of the suffering of the people and if you look at his covenant with Nigeria you will know that this is a man who knows the way. This is the man who is ready to lead the way, he loves the people, he has capacity.

“I am proud to chair his campaign council, because from the day I followed him till today, he does not mount the microphone on character assassination; he does not tell the people about other people; he mounts the microphone to tell Nigerians that he has the solution to the problems; that he has the solution to the education, healthcare, security, and to the economy of this country. He is the only man that will make sure things become okay for Nigerians.”

The host governor who is also the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Aminu Tambuwal also appreciated the PDP family for the honour done to him.

“I want to affirm to you that the federal government will be for Sokoto State people, therefore, there should be no dulling on the day of election, come out and vote en masse, and by God’s grace, Atiku is the next president.

“Atiku will deliver on all the promises to recover Nigeria from insecurity, poverty and whatever malaise we are suffering at the moment, by the time Atiku becomes the president on May 29, 2023 the issue of insecurity will be over.”