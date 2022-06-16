Atiku officially picks Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate

Former vice president and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has chosen Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa. governor since 2015, was chosen from the ranks of serving governors and credentialed politicians in the South-East and South-South regions.

Okowa was made the ultimate nominee after a fierce contest with Governor Nyesom Wike of Delta. The choice was believed to be in the best interest of the party as it seeks a return to power next year.

Details later…

For a better society