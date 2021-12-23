Champion Newspapers Limited
Atiku Mourns Ex-Gov Kwankwanso’s Brother

News
By Peter
Atiku Abubakar .
0 23

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of immediate younger brother of former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Comrade Inua Musa.

The former Vice President joins other friends of the Kwankwaso family in mourning the death of the late Musa Kwankwanso.

Atiku enjoins the bereaved family to accept the situation as an act of God and prays that the Almighty Alllah would grant the deceased a peaceful repose and console the family.

 

 

