Atiku is an asset to humanity: Let him live to fulfill his destiny

SENATOR FELIX KOLAWOLE OGUNWALE

I am personally sad and could not convey the level of my dejection, that the esteemed personality of His Excellency, Alhaj Abubakar Atiku (G.C.O.N) The Wazirin Adamawa, could be a subject of unjust attack of alleged assassination by some dastardly and evil-minded persons that allegedly paraded themselves as Boko Haram disciples.

I want to put it out and very strongly too, to Nigerians, that Alhaj Atiku Abubakar, is an asset to humanity. A rare treed nationalist and elder statesman that could not hurt a fly. God forbids it, any harm to Alhaj Atiku Abubakar in whatever guise, would have been a great disaster to the nation, being an employer of labour, that provides means of livelihood to over five thousand people as his personal staff in various categories of his establishments, nation-wide.

Alhaj Atiku Abubakar, I posited, is a humane personality with large heart and beautiful soul, whom a cross-section of Nigerians, overwhelmingly voted for at the February 25 presidential election and who would have provided succour to Nigerians without any attendant controversies.

I am too sure, the Boko Haram dissidents living in the jungle do not know the value of the person known as Alhaj Atiku Abubakar, hence, the attempt to succumb to ill advice emanating from evil people to get at Atiku by all means because when people attempt to get at a godly person and they fail, they resort to evil physical attack to get at the person.

May I implore Alhaj Atiku Abubakar and indeed all patriotic Nigerians to be on their guards 24/7 and be very watchful of the antics of heartless people living in our midst. May Allah protect Alhaj Atiku Abubakar and preserve him for the good use of Nigerians and indeed humanity to fulfill his destiny of service as ordained by God and also record success at the on-going presidential election tribunal.

.Senator Felix Kolawole Ogunwale (J.P.), the Asiwaju Ilu Iragbiji, wrote in from the ancient town in Osun State.

