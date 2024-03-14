Atiku has no plans to dump PDP-Aide.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Atiku Abubakar political camp and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his foot soldiers of deliberately and erroneously misleading the public with reports that the former Vice President plans to dump the party which gave him a presidential ticket in the 2023 general elections.

A statement from the Atiku Media Office signed by one of his aides, Comrade Paul Ibe alleged on Wednesday that “In a blatant display of political mischief, Bola Tinubu and his lackeys have shamelessly peddled false reports suggesting Atiku Abubakar’s imminent departure from the PDP.” The statement said that the “malicious attempt to sow discord and confusion among the populace cannot go unchallenged.”

It went further to explain to the public, especially the esteemed supporters of Atiku Abubakar, that the so-called report in some national dailies was nothing but “a pitiful attempt to deflect attention from the pressing issues plaguing our nation.”

The statement regretted that at a time when insecurity, poverty, and failed policies threaten the very fabric of our society, “President Tinubu and his cohorts would rather engage in cheap political theatrics than address the real challenges facing Nigerians.”

Continuing, the statement said, “Despite their nefarious machinations, Atiku remains steadfast in his commitment to the PDP and the vital process of opposition party merger.

“He unequivocally condemns Tinubu’s attempts to undermine democracy and calls for swift action to unite opposition forces against the tyrannical grip of the APC.

“Let there be no doubt: Atiku Abubakar is unwavering in his dedication to the PDP and the fight for a better Nigeria. As he urges the current administration to prioritize governance over petty politicking, let us stand united against the forces of corruption and oppression.

“The time for action is now, and Atiku will not rest until justice prevails and the voice of the people is heard,” the statement concluded.