Atiku Hails Super Eagles After Draw Away To Ghana

Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has praised the Super Eagles after they held Black Stars of Ghana to a goalless draw, in their 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff first leg in Kumasi.

The Eagles battled their host to a stalemate in front of over 50,000 home fans inside the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

They went close on several occasions to open the scoring with Moses Simon with the best chance which the keeper saved.

Also, a penalty was awarded to the Eagles for handball but was overturned for a foul committed by Kelechi Iheanacho.

And reacting to the result, Atiku urged the Eagles to make sure they clinch the World Cup ticket in the second leg.

“Well done Super Eagles. You have a second chance on Tuesday to make Nigeria’s participation in Qatar 2022 a reality. As one we can surmount any challenges,” he wrote on Twitter

The second leg comes up inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.