Atiku felicitates with Buhari at 80

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

A press release personally signed by Atiku on Friday said, “President Buhari, at 80, continues to be a motivation for inner strength.”

The PDP presidential flag-bearer prays for President Buhari “to continue to enjoy the grace of good health and vitality, as he continues to play his leadership roles in Nigeria and Africa.”