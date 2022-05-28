Champion Newspapers Limited
Atiku Abubakar wins PDP presidential primary

By Peter
Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has emerged the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general election.

Atiku clinched the much coveted ticket during the presidential primary of the main opposition party held on Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He polled a total of 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who garnered 237 votes. He was followed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who polled 70 votes.

Details of the votes scored by the aspirants are as follows:

Atiku Abubakar – 371

Nyesom Wike- 237

Bukola Saraki – 70

Udom Emmanuel – 38

Bala Mohammed – 20

Pius Anyim – 14

Sam Ohabunwa – 1

Olivia Tariela – 1

There were 12 void votes

 

Details later…

 

 

