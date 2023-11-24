ATICEN urges   Tinubu not to assent to NYSC Trust Fund Bill

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Organized labour under the aegis of the Association of Telecommunications. Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers’ of Nigeria (ATICEN), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to give assent to the proposed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund bill before the National Assembly whenever it gets to him for assent.

The President of the Association,ComradeAdede John Williams, who stated this in an intervew with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, noted that the bill would further cause more financial burdens to the employers in the mobile and fixed Telecommunications industry, Cable Satellite Network Operators, Information Technology and ICT allied services providers and organized private sector operating businesses in Nigeria.

Instead, he advised that the NYSC Trust Fund scheme should be added to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund in order to stretch benefits the more, from the Tetfund mandate programmed for the purpose of infrastructural Development and maintenance of NYSC camps across the country.

‘Consequently, it is important to understand that the provision of Section 4 (1) (a) and (b) of the Bill requiring companies to contribute a levy of 1per cent of their net profits before tax to the Fund is not a welcome development, which is going be too much for the Telecommunications industry and ICT sub-sector, considering the fact that there are other existing tax within the range of 39-41 government taxes and levies to contend with in Nigeria market place.

“Frankly speaking, I am using this opportunity to further call on the leadership of NYSC board to re-route the said bill to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund), because the Fund is large enough to accommodate the wonderful initiative that the NYSC Trust Fund had in stock for the Nigeria Youth Corpers, as the proposed Fund aims at providing sustainable funding for the monthly allowances for corps members, skill acquisition, training, and empowerment of NYSC personnel, development of orientation camps, and such other purposes incidental to or connected with the attainment of the objectives of the bill”, he said.

Comrade Williams also called on the two chambers of the National Assembly, to always look inward when passing bills that have to do with Trust Fund or Fund establishment in the country,stressing that it is the employers that usually suffer the brunt. “As I speak to you now, there are other Trust Fund bills lined up for both chambers of the National Assembly to be passed into law”, he added.

He further extended the call to the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso and the Minster of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to intensify efforts on the need to intervene in the matter most sincerely, between commercial banks and telecommunications companies in Nigeria regarding the accumulated debts from the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services being owned by Money Deposit Banks (MDB) which has risen to N200 billion naira and which could lead to the forceful disconnection of the USSD services. He feared that many bank customers that depend on the USSD service are going to suffer the more for it and it will affect the economy space, hence, he equally appealed to President Tinubu to freely intervene on the matter through the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to ATICEN boss, it is important to fulfill their own payment obligation of the debts as per the agreement.

He further said, it is pertinent to inform Nigerians that the USSD is a critical channel for the delivering of financial services, particularly for the unserved and underserved community of bank customers, offered by telecoms operators to banks and must be valued as such,he concluded.