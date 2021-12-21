Athletes in high spirit for first annual LADO sports festival

Sportsmen and women across the 20 Local Government Areas of Ogun State over the weekend expressed their readiness to move to the Bells University camp of the first edition of the annual sports festival, ‘LADO Games’

According to the organisers, AYSON Promotions, the sports festival, which will feature 19 different games, will take place in Ota, Ogun State.

President of AYSON Promotions, High Chief Mufutau Abolade, said in a statement that necessary arrangements have been concluded to ensure the success of the sports festival, which is expected to be sponsored by a sports philanthropist, Honourable (Dr.) Oladipupo Adebutu, whom the participants were expecting his directives on the commencement of the annual sports fiesta.

He stated that all the would-be participants were in top spirit for the take-off of the sports festival, which will feature events such as football, basketball, boxing, badminton, athletics, judo, swimming, lawn tennis, taekwondo and table tennis.

Other events that the sportsmen and women had indicated interest in their participation, according to High Chief Abolade, include volleyball, handball, ayo traditional games, draughts, scrabble, wrestling, and weightlifting.

The organiser, however, noted that the annual sports festival was being put together to showcase the nation’s talented sportsmen and women who lacked the necessary exposure, improve the skills of the participants and also ensure the discovery of talents for the country’s national teams.

He further stressed that a recent tour of the camp by the sportsmen and women gave them high hopes that the organisers had put plans on ground to make sure all events at the championship were COVID-19 compliant, more so that they heard from the grapevine that dignitaries from the diplomatic corps, public service, private sector, academia, clergy, bar and bench, states and national assembly and the traditional institution were being expected to grace both the opening and closing ceremonies.

