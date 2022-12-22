Atala OML 46: Senate faults NUPRC over revocation of licence

The Senate, on Thursday, faulted the revocation of the licence of Atala Marginal oil field (OML 46) in February 2020 by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), now Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The upper chamber consequently ordered the commission to re-allocate the oil field to the original owners as earlier directed by the Presidency.

Senate’s resolutions were sequel to the recommendations, during plenary, by its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, chaired by Sen. Ayo Akinyelure.

He said that the committee had on the mandate given by the Senate investigated petitions forwarded to it by Sir Daniel Chukwudozie.

“Chukwudozie had written the petition on behalf of Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited ( CEPL).

“The petition was against NUPRC for alleged illegal and fraudulent revocation of Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) licence and its re-award to Halkin Exploration and Production Limited.

“Award of the Oil field to Halkins as stated in the petition, is in breach of due process and Presidential Directive.

Akinyelure said: “the revocation was based on misleading information supplied by Halkin Exploration and Production Limited.

“And since NUPRC was unable to produce written evidence that President Muhammadu Buhari actually reversed his initial directive on consideration of owners/operators of Atala Marginal Field for re-award as claimed by NUPRC.

“The committee strongly recommends that the oil field be returned to its original owners/operators.

“This recommendation is in line with Presidential directive which was applied in returning the Nine marginal fields to their original owners/operators”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Halkin Exploration and Production Limited as clearly stated in the petition and listed in the records of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), became an incorporated company on Sept. 9, 2019. (NAN)