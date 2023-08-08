At NGE’s lecture, family urges Sanwo-Olu to rename LASU after Lateef Jakande

.Ex-gov represents a reflection of humanity, says Lagos gov

.His ideals manual for policy makers in Africa –Gov Abiodun

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The family of a former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande has appealed to the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to further immortalize Jakande by naming the Lagos State University (LASU) after him.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his address, described Jakande’s life as a reflection of humanity by his abundance with several stories of positive impacts.

In his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said Jakande’s selfless service stood him out among his contemporaries, stressing that Jakande’s ideals should serve as a manual for policy makers in Africa in the quest for urbanization and human capital development.

The son of the ex-governor, Jide made the appeal on behalf of the family.

The appeal was made on Monday at the inaugural lecture in memory of the first Executive Governor of the State, Jakande organized by Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in conjunction with the Lagos State Goverment.

The lecture had the theme, ‘Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics,’ which was well attended by media veterans to honour one of the great icons in journalism in the country.

Seyi said, “Let me appeal to our Governor to revisit the issue of LASU,” saying his father was the one who established the institution.

While butressing his point, Seyi noted that the two other second republic former Governors, late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo (Ogun) and Prof. Ambrose Ali (Bendel) who came to borrow the idea to replicate the same in their respective states had been honoured with the universities they founded.

According to him, “The original founders of the two other universities, Olabisi Onabanjo University and Ambrose Ali University took a cue from Lagos.”

He however thanked the State Governor for establishing Lateef Jakande Academy which has been a centre to build young talents in memory of the life lived by Jakande.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat stated, “Life is not determined by how long one lived but by the number of lives one was able to impact positively.

“I am glad that we are here today to be part of this annual lecture instituted to honour the memory of a great administrator, an elder statesman, and the first civilian Governor of our State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande who did not only live long to the ripe age of 91, but whose life was a reflection of humanity at its abundance with several stories of positive impacts.

“Though the passing of Alhaji Jakande was somewhat painful to us as a State and to individuals who knew him personally because he was indeed a man of lovable personality who we wished could live forever, we must give unreserved appreciation to God for blessing us with him and for also giving him the grace to live a life that touched and impacted lives.

“I will like to commend the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba and members of the Guild for deeming it appropriate to initiate the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture in honour of one of the founding fathers and first President of this esteemed body 62 years ago.

He described the theme as apt saying, “There is no gainsaying that both in his profession and his calling, Alhaji Jakande demonstrated visionary leadership and selflessness in the service of the people and humanity generally.

“The Nigeria Guild of Editors which has grown to become a highly respected body in the media industry, is a testament to his vision and exemplary leadership.

“This administration and the good people of Lagos State will forever remember Jakande and his good deeds to Lagosians. To immortalize him, our administration established the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy to unleash the potentials of the next generation leaders.

“The Academy was established to immortalize the name of the first civilian governor of our State whose impact on the generality of our people was outstanding.

“It will provide an avenue for the younger generation to imbibe the ideals and essence of responsive, responsible and selfless leadership which were the hallmarks of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande both in his private and public lives.

“This leadership programme will offer life changing, non-partisan and meritocratic opportunities to young Nigerians who desire to impact their generation through public service.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this annual lecture will, in addition to immortalizing the good name of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, espouse his ideals for the coming generation to imbibe in their professional and public service.”

On his part, Governor Abiodun, who was represented by former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Kayode Akinmade described Jakande as the founder of modern Lagos.

While commending the initiative, the Governor said “Baba Kekere’s penchant and uncompromised stance for professionalism and responsible journalism, coupled with his selfless disposition to serve humanity clearly stood him out of his contemporaries and obviously created a larger than life image for him in the political space and Nigeria’s media industry.

“Today, we gather here to celebrate and honour the memory of an astute administrator, who combined media savvy with ideological perspectives of progressivism to build a foundation of responsive governance in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“Alhaji Jankande’s conception of democratic deliverables should ordinarily serves as a manual for policy makers in Africa in the quest for urbanization and human capital development.

“It is then a thing of joy for me that the NGE has chosen to honour the legendary memory of a man who represented, and still represents even in death, the very best of Nigerian journalism and statesmanship.

“An ardent apostle of the late sage of Africa, Chief Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo, pioneer premier of the defunct Western Region and the best president Nigeria never had, Jakande was an ideological and ethically replica of his political leader and mentor.

“It is, therefore, incontrovertibly correct to say that as the first democratically elected governor of Lagos State, Chief Jakande laid the foundation for modern Lagos, after he had made remarkable landmarks in journalism, details on which would require an entire address on his own.”

Meanwhile, former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba said Jakande was a jack of all trades, adding “Tribune was one of the best selling newspapers because of the editorials written by Jakande.”

While thanking his widow who was also present at the event, he stated that the ex-Lagos Governor was the first African to become President of International Press Institute (IPI).

Osoba therefore thanked Lagos State Government for giving the support to honour him.

The Chairman of the occasion, General Ike Nwachukwu pointed out that the event marked the beginning of a day set aside by journalists to honour one of the greatest achievers of journalism in the country.

He described Jakande as being very quiet but resolute.

In his welcome address, President of the Guild, Mr. Eze Anaba said the organization was highly honoured with the caliber of eminent personalities present to honour a media giant.

He said, “We can’t talk about modern journalism without mentioning Alhaji Lateef Jakande. His footprint is everywhere for us to see. He was an incredible talent.”

He advised other journalists to emulate Jakande, saying “As media managers, we have to think about strategic innovations as Jakande did during his time.”