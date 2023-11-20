Champion Newspapers Limited
At NAPE 2023 Conference, NNPC Ltd bags Best Innovative Company Award

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has emerged as the 2023 Best Innovative Company of the Year at the just concluded 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference & Exhibition.

 

The award, which was in recognition of the outstanding performance of NNPC Ltd., was presented to the Company at the closing ceremony of the Association’s 2023 Conference & Exhibition, held at the Eko Hotel, in Lagos, on Thursday.

 

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, on behalf of NNPC Ltd., Martina Atuchi, Executive Director, Business Services, NNPC EnSERV, said that the award would further spur the company to achieve more in its quest to deliver value to Nigerians and other stakeholders.

 

She further thanked NAPE for providing a veritable platform on which leading players within the nation’s energy landscape converge annually to exchange ideas, share insights, and discuss the future of the energy Industry.

