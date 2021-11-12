At last, Akeredolu lifts embargo on Forest Reserves, stakeholders jubilate

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Ondo state government has announced the lifting public, especially of the ban placed on activities in the State Forest Reserves with effect from Monday, November 15, 2021.

It would be recalled that the State Executive Council, as part of its conclusions at its meeting on August 31 2021, placed a ban on all activities in the forests including logging and flitching.

The measure was aimed at bringing sanity to the sector even as it was meant to engender enhanced revenue generation for the State.

Since the ban 10 weeks ago, Government’s internal and administrative measures emplaced were carefully monitored with a view to charting a more enduring path towards the effective utilization of the State’s vast forest resources for the general good.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information,Donald Ojogo said ,”these mechanisms and measures are undoubtedly, effective enough to drive Government’s vision for the sector. The review of the ban and subsequent approval by Mr. Governor to lift same, therefore, comes on the heels of an appreciable level of compliance on the part of those saddled with responsibilities during the ban. So far, the measures have yielded some commendable results.

“All permit holders, as well as other legitimate stakeholders, are hereby enjoined to commence their activities only from the approved date, Monday 15th November 2021. State Forest Officers are equally, further mandated to ensure strict adherence to approved guidelines in the discharge of their duties for enhanced productivity”.

There had been series of protests by stakeholders against the ban placed on State Forest Reserves by the state government because of the hardship the closure brought to their families on survival.

