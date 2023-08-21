At CIIN picnic; Egbiti tasks insurance practitioners on creativity

President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) Mr Edwin Igbiti has challenged insurance practitioners in the country to put on their thinking caps as to generate better ways of serving clients better.Mr Igbiti said that there is the urgent need for insurance practitioners to be more creative in their concerted efforts at fostering a better work environment.

The CIIN president who spoke at the 2023 annual picnic of the institute which held at the Elegushi Private Beach, Lekki said that the successes of the institute in particular and the nation’s insurance industry in general will not be measured by the financial exploits of the various companies but by the quality of their work environments as well as the welfare of their employees. It is important that l extend my heartful gratitude to each and every one of you. Your dedication, passion and commitment have been the pillars of our success.

Our achievements in recent time, would not have been possible without your relentless efforts. Our Institute’s growth is a testament to your exceptional skills and unwavering determination. Our teams have collaborated and excelled in their respective domains, driving innovations. Together, we’ve achieved remarkable milestones that have positioned us a leadership status in the financial sector. But as we celebrate these triumphs, we must also recognise the importance of a balanced life.

Today, at this picnic, surrounded by our families and friends, we are reminded of the reasons we work so hard –to create a better life for ourselves and our loved ones. As we move forward, let us continue to nurture a workplace culture that fosters creativity, inclusivity, and respect. Our Institute’s success is not just about financial gains but also about making a positive impact on the lives of our employees, their families, and the communities we serve” CIIN president submitted.

While thanking participants at this year’s picnic, Mr Egbiti encouraged CIIN members to “carry the spirit of the picnic with you, and to continue to find ways to connect with and support one another”.

