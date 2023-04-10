At 66, Aliko Dangote’s passion for hard work, entrepreneurship remains unwavering.

THOMAS IMONIKHE

As Africa’s richest and most influential man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote hits 66 years Monday, April 10, there are immeasurable lessons to be learnt from his life journey and foray into the often risky and unpredictable business sector where he towers and remains a shining light in the continent.

Unexpectedly, rather than take the back seat to reap handsomely from his massive investment in the expansive Dangote Group conglomerate over the years, the Kano-born billionaire continues to thread where most of his peers dread to take in several sectors of Nigeria’s troubled economy which partly explains his bold footprints in the sands of time.

It is therefore not surprising that brand Dangote is found in most homes across the country as his products can compete favorably with the best while most of the raw materials utilized by the Group are sourced locally and thousands of jobs created for the citizens.

Without mincing words, his current towering reputation in the nation’s economic sector, despite its existential challenges ranging from insecurity, epileptic electricity supply, deplorable roads to unemployment and poverty, can be traced directly to Aliko’s hard work, integrity, tenacity of purpose and the life changing impact of the Dangote Group as a good corporate citizen.

And if there is any one still in doubt about his commitment to changing Nigeria’s development trajectory especially the oil and gas sector, the recent ambitious move by the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) to formally list its N300 billion Series 1 and 2 bonds issued under the Dangote Industries Funding Plc during a grand listing ceremony at both the FMDQ and the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos is instructive.

The bonds according to Olakunle Alake, Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited, were primarily for part-financing the Group’s 650,000 bpd refinery project which is at advanced stage of completion, stressing that the decision to issue the bonds was to encourage the participation of Nigerians in the financing of the project.

It is on however on record that the listing remains the largest aggregate local currency bond issuance within a calendar year by any corporate organization in the history of the capital markets while completion of the Dangote Refinery will end the nation’s nightmarish experiences in the oil and gas sector for many years and terminate the importation of petroleum products finally.

Beyond this, the president of Dangote Group himself through some motivational quotes had unveiled the secret of his amazing successes in entrepreneurship and business adding that when he wakes up every morning, “I make up my mind to solve as many problems, before retiring home. I enjoy myself a lot but I derive more joy in working. I believe in hard work and one of my business secrets is hard work. It’s hard to see a youth that will go to bed by 2 am and wake up by 5 am, I won’t rest until I achieve something”.

According to him, “I built a conglomerate and emerged the richest black man in the world in 2008 but it didn’t happen overnight. It took me 30 years to get to where I am today. Youths of today aspire to be like me but they want to achieve it overnight. It’s not going to work. To build a successful business, you must start small and dream big. In the journey of entrepreneurship, the tenacity of purpose is supreme”.

A philanthropist and business mogul, Aliko is the founder and President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, the largest conglomerate in West Africa. A graduate of Al-Azahar University in Cairo, Egypt, Dangote began his business career in 1978, trading in rice, sugar and cement, before he ventured into full-scale manufacturing.

Today, the Group he founded, has presence in 17 African countries and is a market leader in cement on the continent while one of the Group’s subsidiaries, Dangote Cement Plc, is the largest listed company in West Africa and the first Nigerian company to join the Forbes Global 2000 Companies list. Also the Group has two other subsidiaries: Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

It is also diversified and operates in major sectors of the Nigerian economy including agriculture and currently constructing a petroleum refinery with the capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which will become the largest single train refinery in the world, alongside a petrochemical plant and fertiliser complex. The Dangote Fertiliser has been commissioned, while the Dangote Refinery project has reached more than 65% completion.

Apparently, it was in recognition of his business acumen that the South Africa-based Brand Leadership Movement in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) awarded Dangote ‘the most admired African brand’ in 2018, of African continent origin even as he sits on the board of the Corporate Council on Africa and is a member of the Steering Committee of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Global Education First Initiative, the Clinton Global Initiative, the McKinsey Advisory Council, and the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum. He was named Co-chair of the US-Africa Business Center, in September 2016, by the US Chamber of Commerce while in 2017, he joined the Board of Directors of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, which is helping countries build the systems necessary to provide health services to their people.

A dedicated philanthropist, Dangote made an initial endowment of $1.25 billion to the Aliko Dangote Foundation in March 2014, enabling it to scale up its work in health, education and economic empowerment as well as collaborating with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to fight polio. He is also on the Board of ONE, the anti-poverty group, co-founded by Bono.

He has won many laurels both within and outside Nigeria, in recognition of his achievements and philanthropy. For instance on November 14, 2011, the Nigerian Government conferred on him the Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON), thus becoming the first person outside government functionaries to be so honoured.

In a related development, the topmost industrialist has been conferred with the highest national honour in the Republic of Benin, the Grand Commander of the National Order of the Republic of Benin and in 2014 made the list of CNBC’s ‘Top 25 Businessmen in the World’ that changed and shaped the century.

The Federal Government has also bestowed on him the National Productivity Order of Merit Award in recognition of his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy while in June 2021, he received the highest civilian honour in Cameroon – the Commander of the National Order of Valour – from the President of the Republic, Paul Biya

Last year, he was conferred with the Commander of the Order of Merit of Niger award by the President of the Republic of Niger, His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey while back in 2014, TIME Magazine listed him among its 100 ‘Most Influential People in the World. For six consecutive years, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Forbes listed him as the ‘Most Powerful Man in Africa’ alongside the Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh el Sisi.

The endless roll of honour also include 2014 ‘Forbes Africa Person of the Year’, named ‘African Businessman of the Year’ by London-based IC Publications in 2015 and was listed among ‘50 Most Influential Individuals in the World’ by Bloomberg Markets same year.

His concern for the under privileged led to the establishment of The Aliko Dangote Foundation which has won several honours including the ‘Philanthropy of the Year Award’ at the Grand Finale of the CNBC Africa-organised All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) held in South Africa, in November 2016.

Dangote was rated the most influential African by Jeune Afrique in their classification of the most influential 50 Africans in 2018, and named the 6th most charitable person in the world in the same year according to Richtopia, a United Kingdom-based digital platform.

It is worthy of note that Bloomberg, in its 2019 Billionaires list of the top 500 billionaires in the world, ranked Aliko Dangote as the 64th richest man in the world and the richest man in Africa, which moved him up significantly from his previous ranking of 103rd in the world while in January 2020, Bloomberg, in its 2020 Billionaires list of the top 500 billionaires in the world, ranked him as the richest man in Africa, and again in February 2022. He remains the richest African for the twelfth consecutive year, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg.

Dangote’s philanthropy again, came to light in March 2020 when he spearheaded a private sector initiative to support the Federal Government in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Known as the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), the initiative raised about N40 billion from more than 50 private sector members to provide medical equipment, health infrastructure and food relief materials for millions of Nigerians across the country to mitigate the debilitating impact of the coronavirus.

Happy birthday to a business icon and Africa’s richest personality.