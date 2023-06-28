At 32: Delta State has recorded tremendous achievements says Hon. Emmanuel Kpomalefe

From Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba

Delta state is about 32 years of its creation, as a resident of Delta and a student of history, how would you describe the struggle or agitation that eventually led to its actualization?

The Journey to Delta State began in the old” Western Region of Nigeria when the territory “that today makes-up Edo and Delta States was part of that region. Following long agitations by our then leaders against perceived marginalization by the Yoruba-dominated government of Western Region, Benin and Delta provinces of the region became Midwest region in August 1963 after a plebiscite conducted by the then Federal government of Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. In February 1976, the name Midwest Region was changed to Bendel State by the then Federal Military Government.

In the wake of nationwide agitations for more states and local government areas in the federation, Bendel State was divided into Edo and Delta States on August 27th, 1991.

From my knowledge as a young student of history I could remember that the story of the mass relocation of thousands of civil servants of Delta State origin from Benin City (capital of Edo State and former capital of the defunct Bendel State) to their new capital, Asaba, is a familiar one.

As a student of history, can you still remember the population of Deltans as at then?

Delta State had a population of 4,098,391 (2006 census) spread across 25 local government areas. It is essentially an agrarian state but it is better known for its large deposits of petroleum in many parts of the state. Nicknamed The Big Heart, its oil status gives it a very strategic place in Nigeria’s economy.

When the state was created on August 27, 1991, the returnee public servants from Benin City and the new leaders relocated to what was a virgin land to begin the forging of Delta Stale almost from nothing.

The first Military Administrator of the State (August 1991 – January 1992) was Group Capt. (later Air Commodore) Luke Ochulor. He had the pioneering task of laying the foundation for the administrative structure of the state.

The government then operated from the rented buildings in Asaba in the face of a major accommodation problem. The new capital, Asaba as it was then called was overwhelmed as it was clearly not prepared for its new status. However, Ochulor and his team of officials were faced with the task of putting on the ground a new administration within the short tenure of five months.

Looking at the state since its creation 32 years ago, do you think our leaders have done well in terms of development?

I know pioneer efforts were made by our then leaders to give Asaba state capital status with the building of some government infrastructure such as mini secretariat (now old secretariat) to house some of the ministries and departments.

On January 2, 1992, Ochulor handed over to the first executive civilian governor of the state, Olorogun Felix Ibru under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s controversial transition to civil rule programme. Elected under the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Governor Ibru and his team of commissioners and other state officials continued with the pioneering work initiated by Ochulor. Within his 20-month tenure, some efforts were made towards the development of the various sectors of the state, particularly education and health.

A master plan for the industrial development of Asaba, Warri and some other major towns in the state was produced. Despite the laudable moves, all these were still at the initial stage of execution when the military struck again on November 17, 1993 and dismantled all the democratic structures already put in place by Babangida. Gen. Sani Abacha became the military ruler.

Governor Ibru handed over power to the commissioner of police, Abdulkadir Shehu who acted as administrator from November 17 to December 10, 1993. A succession of military administrators ruled the state from then on until May 29, 1999. These were col. (later Brig. Gen.) Bassey Asuquo (December 10, 1993 to September 26, 1994), group Capt. (later Air Commodore) Ibrahim Kefas, September 26, 1994 to August 22, 1996, Col. John Dungs, August 22, 1996 to August 12 1998, Navy Capt. Walter Feghabo, August 12, 1998 to May 29, 1999.

Characteristics of military rule/in most states of the country, the military rulers of the then new state did not make much appreciable achievement in general development. Apart from paying the salaries of the state workforce, at times behind schedule, negligible efforts were made at infrastructural development, healthcare, education and enhancement of ethnic harmony and co-existence.

The general disaffection with military rule came to an all-time high during the regime of Col. John Dugns which climaxed in a strike by the state workers grounding most government activities.

So it was with a deep sigh of relief that Deltans welcomed the return of civilian Democratic rule when Chief James Onanefe Ibori was inaugurated as the second civilian governor on May 29, 1999 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Conscious of the burning desire of Deltans for the rapid development of the state, the Ibori administration quickly embarked on a massive development programme in fulfillment of election campaign promises.

Ibori’s task was compounded by the fact that the preceding military administrations paid only lip service to development of the state, a potential front-liner in the nation’s affairs. Virtually no new roads were constructed while the existing ones were inherited from the defunct Bendel State during the administration of Brig. Gen. Samuel Ogbemudia in the seventies. The education and health sectors were in virtual decay while electricity provision was a far cry. It was a wasted period in the developmental history of the state.

Governor Ibori’s two-term tenure, lasting from 1999 to 2007, was regarded as the beginning of concrete, orderly and meaningful development of the state. The level of progress made during the period was most visible in the areas of roads construction, rehabilitation of schools and upgrading of hospitals.

Today there are far many more public primary schools, secondary and higher institutions of learning in the state.

While there have been long strides in schools infrastructural development, conscious steps have been taken to improve the quality through teacher’s education and provision of equipment and materials.

Remarkable progress has been made in the number of Doctors, Nurses and Specialists as well As Primary Healthcare.

Deltans have also witnessed much progress in roads development particularly under the former administration of Dr. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Rural electrification, tourism, water provision, housing and workers welfare are other areas where the state has made progress. Many more communities are now connected to the nation electricity grid with the attendant boost in economic and social activities.

The state work force has grown in number and quality. Delta workers are among the best motivated in the country in terms of welfare and in-service training.

In Sports, the state is among the best in the country having come out tops in many national competitions in various aspects of sports. There are several stadiums in various parts of the state.

The state’s contributions to national sports teams particularly in soccer and athletics have been significant. The state abounds with stars who have been or are still making waves on the national and international sports scenes. Delta has emerged as a giant in sports.

Except for a stranger to Delta State, it is hard to dispute the fact that the former Delta State Governor Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan recorded tremendous achievements from May 29th, 2007 to May 2015 in the oil-rich state religiously Christened, “The Finger of God”

Delta, the paradox of a rich state but poor people what do you think is responsible for the high level of poverty in the state?

Delta State is not poor; it is blessed with an abundance of raw materials, including solid minerals to support the establishment of agro-allied industries. The state is one of the largest producers of oil in the country.

The former administrations of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa created enormous investment opportunities in the state. Like a virgin vineyard, Delta State is green and ripe with numerous opportunities in many sectors of the economy.