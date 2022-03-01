Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

ASUU Strike:Angry students besiege education secretariat, demand Minister’s resignation  

Education
By Editor
3

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As  the ongoing ASUU strike enters the third week, the National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday afternoon stormed the office of the Minister of Education threatening to shut down all private owned higher institutions if the ongoing face-off between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities is not resolved immediately.

 

 

The students who besieged the Minister’s office at the Federal secretariat carrying placards with various inscriptions ,demands Minister’s resignation and threatens to shut down   the premises until classrooms are reopened for learning.

 

Staff of the ministry are currently being held hostage within the premises of the secretariat as the students who closed and blocked all the gates to deny them entry and exit, threatens to shut down private institutions.

 

Submitting the students demands, the National President of NANS, Sunday Asefo also demanded that the leadership of the Association be included in the proposed meeting between the Federal government and ASUU scheduled for tomorrow.

 

The Minister of education, Adamu Adamu has invited the leadership of the Association for a meeting which is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 3436 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

TETFUND executes 10,000 projects in 226 tertiary…

ASUU Strike: Students from Kano protest, appeal to FG, ASUU…

Obaseki trains 2,000 more teachers on digital pedagogy,…

Senate Orders VC of University of Uyo to refund N635 million…

1 of 44