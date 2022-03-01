ASUU Strike:Angry students besiege education secretariat, demand Minister’s resignation  

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As the ongoing ASUU strike enters the third week, the National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday afternoon stormed the office of the Minister of Education threatening to shut down all private owned higher institutions if the ongoing face-off between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities is not resolved immediately.

The students who besieged the Minister’s office at the Federal secretariat carrying placards with various inscriptions ,demands Minister’s resignation and threatens to shut down the premises until classrooms are reopened for learning.

Staff of the ministry are currently being held hostage within the premises of the secretariat as the students who closed and blocked all the gates to deny them entry and exit, threatens to shut down private institutions.

Submitting the students demands, the National President of NANS, Sunday Asefo also demanded that the leadership of the Association be included in the proposed meeting between the Federal government and ASUU scheduled for tomorrow.

The Minister of education, Adamu Adamu has invited the leadership of the Association for a meeting which is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.