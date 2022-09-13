ASUU strike: Students protest, block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Tuesday, protested on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway over the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students protested the continued disruption in academic activities in all public and state universities as a result of the ASUU strike, leading to traffic standstill on the ever-busy highway.

NANS, South West zone, on Monday, announced it would commence a protest on the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway (Sagamu Interchange) on Tuesday (today).

The association made this known via a statement issued by its coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji.

The association said: “Since the inception of this administration, we have seen how meagre sum is allocated to the educational sector.

“It is based on the foregoing that we declare a protest against the prolonged ASUU strike which has ultimately affected the progress of Nigerian students for the past six months. And, we also pass a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

“The protest shall be held till the strike action is resolved. Convergence point: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Sagamu Interchange).”

