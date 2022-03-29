ASUU Strike: NGO organises free writing, digital skills training to engage students

Blessing Akorowosi

In a bid to gainfully engage Nigerian students affected by the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, a non-governmental organisation, WinTeen Faculty organised a free 4-day writers academy for students.

The WinTeen Faculty, an NGO with the aim of equipping teens and young adults with personal development and 21st century skills trained over 250 students on writing and digital skills at the workshop which ended on Saturday.

Jemimah Amonahini, the Lead writing coach and Founder of the faculty, while fielding questions from Daily Champion explained that the training centered on Copywriting, Whatsapp marketing, Blogging, ghost writing, editing and public speaking.

The writers academy, according to Amonahini, exposed the students to means of monetising writing skills which could keep them reasonably engaged and earning alongside during the strike period.

The coaches involved in the writing workshop include: Esther Odemwingie, educationist and copywriter; Precious Omolu, author and book-writing coach; Patricia Igarama, editorial consultant and public speaking coach and Jerry Fabian, sales expert and whatsappreneur.

The lead coach said, “We look forward to training a thousand teenagers and young adults this year on 21st century skills.

“For the first quarter, we organised the writer’s academy. It is a writing workshop held virtually from 23rd to 26th of March, 2022 where students were trained on Copywriting, Whatsapp marketing, Blogging, ghost writing, public speaking and becoming an author.

“Over 250 people registered, 63% of them were undergraduates and we believe it is an opportunity for them to make good use of the current ASUU strike period, so that they are not idle.”