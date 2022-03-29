ASUU Strike: NGO organises free writing, digital skills training to engage students

In a bid to gainfully engage Nigerian students affected by the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, a non-governmental organisation, WinTeen Faculty organised a free 4-day writers academy for students.
The WinTeen Faculty, an NGO with the aim of equipping teens and young adults with personal development and 21st century skills trained over 250 students on writing and digital skills at the workshop which ended on Saturday.
Jemimah Amonahini, the Lead writing coach and Founder of the faculty, while fielding questions from Daily Champion explained that the training centered on Copywriting, Whatsapp marketing, Blogging, ghost writing, editing and public speaking.
The writers academy, according to Amonahini, exposed the students to means of monetising writing skills which could keep them reasonably engaged and earning alongside during the strike period.
The coaches involved in the writing workshop include: Esther Odemwingie, educationist and copywriter; Precious Omolu, author and book-writing coach; Patricia Igarama, editorial consultant and public speaking coach and Jerry Fabian, sales expert and whatsappreneur.
The lead coach said, “We look forward to training a thousand teenagers and young adults this year on 21st century skills.
“For the first quarter, we organised the writer’s academy. It is a writing workshop held virtually from 23rd to 26th of March, 2022 where students were trained on Copywriting, Whatsapp marketing, Blogging, ghost writing, public speaking and becoming an author.
“Over 250 people registered, 63% of them were undergraduates and we believe it is an opportunity for them to make good use of the current ASUU strike period, so that they are not idle.”
“This is the second training we organised. Last year, we taught coding and website design. This year, our first project is the writers academy.
“We hope to do more skills acquisition during the course of the year. I’m grateful to all the facilitators. They put in their best for the success of the workshop.
Amonahini urged the participants to put to work the knowledge gathered, adding that monetising the skills will in turn alleviate poverty in the society.
Speaking with some of the participants after the workshop, Nancy and Aboyejo expressed gratitude over the value gotten from the workshop.
“We got much more than we bargained for. Thank you for giving so much value. Beyond learning about writing, we learned that commitment is really important. Thank you for such an enlightening academy,” they said.
An undergraduate currently affected by the strike, who identified himself as Thompson said the programme has helped him achieve his goal of becoming a skilled writer.
“Critically, it changed my mindset. Before, I used to think that writing was for fun. Being a writer, however, is not as simple as many people believe. I used to see it as a way to help people without making a profit. But as I participated in the programme, my heart and mindset totally changed indeed.
“To top it all, it was a well-designed programme for aspiring writers. I hope we will continue to experience more of it. Thank you so much, Jemimah Amonahini, a.k.a. Coach Jems,” he said.
