ASUU: “Implement agreements with striking   varsity teachers, others or face nation-wide industrial action”, NUEE to FG

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Leadership of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to address all issues concerning non implementation of agreements and others affecting the nation’s tertiary institutions without further delay.

The union said it was appalled by the impasse between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Unions in the Tertiary Academic Sector (Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Research Institutes) which has avoidably lingered.

According to NUEE, the deadlock which has lasted for several months with the Students staying at home; is undoubtedly exposing the Students to all forms of negative vices inimical to nation building.

A statement signed by the General Secretary nation of the union,Comrade Joe Ajaero said : “A nation that is committed to human capital development does not toy with the Education, training and manpower need of its Youth population.

“The laissez-faire attitude of the Government whether in the States or National towards the continued closure of schools is a sorry state in the process of our development towards nationhood.

“It is through education that this nation Nigeria could be pulled out of the current duldroms and be positioned towards Socio-economic and Technical development of the next millennium.”

It warned that if after the Nigeria Labour Congress'(NLC) nationwide protest and the current impasse between Unions in the Tertiary Institutions and government is not conclusively addressed, it shall be forced to stay at home with the embattled students.