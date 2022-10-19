Champion Newspapers Limited
ASUU: FG allocates N470bn for upward adjustment of lecturers salaries.

 .As Nigeria’s debt profile hits $102bn

 

The Federal Government has provided N470bn Special Fund in the 2023 budget for university revitalisation and upward adjustment of lecturers’ salaries.

 

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who made this known at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the sum was specially provided in the allocation to education for upward adjustment of salaries for university lecturers and revitalization of universities.

 

The sum of N300bn is for university revitalisation and N170bn for upward adjustments of the university lecturers’ salaries.

 

According to her, the draft 2023 budget has been prepared on the background of international challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 pandemic, adding that revenue generation has been a major challenge to national development in the country.

 

On the allocations for critical sectors, she said the sum of 2.05 trillion naira is allocated to education and 1.58 trillion naira for health.

 

She added that 2.74 trillion naira is allocated to defense and security, infrastructure got 998.9 billion naira while social development and poverty reduction has 756 billion naira.

 

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) recently suspended their eight-month strike over the upward review of lecturers’ welfare, amongst others.

