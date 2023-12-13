ASUP faults release of N5bn needs assessment intervention

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has faulted the recent release of N15 billion to polytechnics for Needs Assessment intervention, saying the amount remains paltry in view of current economic realities.

President of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe who addressed a press conference preceding the Union’s 17th Biennial National Delegates Conference in Abuja Tuesday, said the paltry release indicated the less priority government is giving education in the country.

He said “the releass goes to show the low priority on polytechnic education as the institutions remain shadows of what tertiary institutions of technical leaning should represent”.

The ASUP president therefore urged government to increase the allocation of the Needs Assessment for Nigerian polytechnics.

ASUP said the recent reversal of the demand by the Accountant General of the Federation of 40% internally generated funds of institution was a temporary relief, saying the challenge remains as situated in the Finance Circular of December 20, 2021.

According to the association, “The perception of higher institutions as revenue generating agencies/ agents of government is faulty and incongruent with the reality of paucity of funding being experienced by the institutions.

“This perception must change if our institutions must meet the expectations of satisfying the nation’s manpower needs.

“The continued withholding of 8 months salaries of university staff for embarking on strike.

“We view this as highhanded, and an outright case of intimidation particularly as the workload for the period in question has been satisfied by the staff. This is a low point in industrial relations in our educational system”

The association further demanded “immediate reconstitution of all dissolved governing councils of polytechnics in accordance to extant rules.

“Removal of the 5 unfit and unqualified persons currently pretending to be rectors of some of the new federal polytechnics in the country; as well as the respect for laws in state polytechnics.

“Stoppage of the appointment of unqualified persons as principal officers in polytechnics in Nigeria

“Immediate release of the scheme of service for polytechnics”

Other demands were, “the faithful implementation of the approved roadmap for the education sector particularly as it affects the establishment of a national commission for polytechnics and granting of degree awarding status for polytechnics.

“Upward review of the budgetary provisions for education in the 2024 appropriation bill before the National Assembly to reflect actual needs for the sector

“Total withdrawal of the 2021 circular requesting institutions to make remittances of their internally generated funds Immediate implementation of the approved new wage structure of 35% and

“25% for chief lecturers and other categories of staff in the sector with the arrears.

“Release of owed promotion arrears and implementation of same in state owned institutions; as well as the release of contiss 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre.

“A return to the table of renegotiation to enable a proper renegotiation of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement.

“The unconditional release of the 8 months owed salaries of university staff in the country”

While the association expects jthe government to work assiduously towards a revamp of the education sector, it hopes that the issues highlighted in the document bet given requisite attention.

It said “these are key items undermining the functionality of the education sector in Long press to edit & lock general and polytechnic education in particular”.