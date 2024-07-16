ASUP displeased over continued new scheme of service, for Polytechnics, in Nigeria

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic Ekowe Chapter, have express her displeasure over the contentious New Scheme of Service for Polytechnics in Nigeria.

The call was made in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Yenagoa, on Sunday by Dr Franklin Agada, Chairman and Mr Justin Ikirigo, General Secretary (ASUP).

According to the statement, the recent introduction of a new scheme of service for Polytechnics in Nigeria has sparked considerable debate and concern among stakeholders in the education sector, precisely the polytechnic sector.

“This press statement is aimed at addressing the key contentious points and the implications they hold for the

polytechnic community and the broader educational landscape.

“Responsibility for the Scheme: It is important to clarify that the responsibility for this new scheme does

not lie with the Head of Service.

“The action of the office of the Head of service have raised questions about the

consultation process and the alignment with existing policies and structures.

“Dichotomy in Graduate Assistant Entry Level: The new scheme introduces a controversial dichotomy in

the entry-level for graduate assistants,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, this change appears to create an uneven playing field, potentially leading to disparities in recruitment and career progression between BSc and HND holders.

The Chairman, said that such a dichotomy could undermine morale and foster discontent among new entrants into the polytechnic

teaching cadre.

He said that splitting of Senior Lecturer cadre: Another significant change is the splitting of the senior lecturer cadre.

“This alteration complicates the career advancement process, creating additional hurdles for lecturers

aspiring to reach higher academic ranks.

“The implications of this change on the motivation and retention of senior academic staff warrant careful consideration.

“Extension of Residency from Senior Lecturer cadre: Extending the residency period from senior lecturers and above for four years residency on a particular grade level further complicates the path to higher academic positions.

“This extension could delay promotions and affect the career trajectory of

many seasoned academics, potentially discouraging long term commitment to polytechnic teaching.

“Elongation of Lecturer Cadre to Nine Levels: The elongation of the lecturer cadre to nine levels introduces a more granular and extended hierarchy within the academic staff.

“While this might aim to provide clearer career progression, it also risks creating a more bureaucratic and less flexible system that could stifle innovation and responsiveness within polytechnic institutions.

“Classification of Technologists as Non-Academic Staff: Perhaps one of the most contentious aspects of

the new scheme is the classification of technologists as non-academic staff,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the chapter in an emergency congress held on the 12thof July 2024, resolved to throw her full support to the national body on the 15 days ultimatum issued to the Federal government through the Federal

ministry of Education.