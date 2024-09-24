Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos chapter Industrial Tour/Training Session on Digital , Manufacturing at Microsoft innovation LAB in Lagos

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Innovation Lab Manager Microsoft, Nagu Isaac: Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter (APWENLagos) Chairman, Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, (both middle) with other members of APWEN, during the training session. Young Engineers: L-R…Temiloluwa Owolabi, Mofiyinfoluwa Joshua, Faith Ade-Otoki, Agbeleye Okikijesu, Omolola Ọlánrewájú, innovation LAB Manager Microsoft,  Nagu Isaac; Chairman, Association of Professional Women […]

Photo Gallery
Innovation Lab Manager Microsoft, Nagu Isaac: Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter (APWENLagos) Chairman, Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, (both middle) with other members of APWEN, during the industrial Tour training session on Digital Manufacturing Microsoft innovation LAB.. help at Microsoft office in Lagos  17/9/2024...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Innovation Lab Manager Microsoft, Nagu Isaac: Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter (APWENLagos) Chairman, Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, (both middle) with other members of APWEN, during the training session.

Young Engineers: L-R…Temiloluwa Owolabi, Mofiyinfoluwa Joshua, Faith Ade-Otoki, Agbeleye Okikijesu, Omolola Ọlánrewájú, innovation LAB Manager Microsoft,  Nagu Isaac; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos chapter, (APWEN) Lagos  Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi; Ochayi Agnes Joy, Jane Essien, Mabel Macauley, Gbemisola Lanre-Sonoma and Adelola Abdul.

L-r … Member Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN)  Engr. Helen Amauchechi Anekwe;  Assistant . Technical Secretary  Engr. Lilian Uzodiagu; innovation LAB Manager Microsoft; Nagu Isaac; receiving a Plague from Chairman (APWEN) Lagos chapter Engr. Dr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi; Engr. Uchechi Edosomwan and Engr Modupe Akinyele, both members, during ( APWEN)    Industrial Tour/Training Session on Digital, Manufacturing at Microsoft Innovation LAB.

APWEN  members at the training section.

Left to right.Innovation Lab Manager Microsoft, Nagu Isaac: Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter (APWENLagos) Chairman, Engr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi and other members of APWEN.

Cross-section of the participants.

Standing from 4th left Engr. Lilian Uzodiagu; innovation LAB Manager Microsoft; Nagu Isaac;  Engr. Uchechi Edosomwan Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos chapter, (APWEN) Lagos  Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi and others during (APWEN)    Industrial Tour/Training Session on Digital, Manufacturing at Microsoft innovation LAB, held in Lagos on 17/9/2024…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 12033 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Funeral service of their wife/mother late Mrs. ijeoma joy…

Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy 10th Anniversary , investiture…

Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa members paid a condolence visit to Dr.…

Bright Chimeze Foundation Community outreach on nurturing…

1 of 511