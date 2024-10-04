Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, Annual int’ Strategic Conference held in Lagos

L-R…GMD, Commercial investment Mr. Olumide Adeosun;. Executive Secretary, Nigerian Gas Association, Mr. Taji Ogbe; Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mr. Wole Ogunsanya; National Chairman, Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria,(NAEC), Ugo Amadi; President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Mr. Abiodun Ogunjobi; Representative of Minister of Petroleum Resources (GAS), Senior Technical Adviser, Mr. Abel Nsa.

L-r …Chairman PETAN Engr. Wole Ogunsanya; Representative of the South –west zone on the Board of ( NEITI) (NSWG) Abdel –Jeleel Taiwo Olasupo; Executive Vice President of Oando Clean Energy Ltd, Ademola Ogunbanjo.

MD/.CEO.Pinnacle Oil & Gas, Robert Dic Kerman, with MD/CEO, Eterna Plc, Abiola Lawal.

L-R… Senior Journalist from Vanguard newspapers Sebastine Obasi; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief. The Oracle Newspapers Limited Sopuruchi Onwuka; ExxonMobil Regional Communications Manager, Ogechukwu Udeagha. Chief Executive Officer of Modion Communications, Odion Aleobua.

L-r …Executive Secretary, Nigerian Gas Association, Mr. Taji Ogbe; Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mr. Wole Ogunsanya; GMD, Swift Oil Limited Stilian, M taker.

L-R… Business Development Manager, Aradel Holdings PLC, Mr Tobin Dickson; Chief Technical Officer (CTO) at Aradel Holdings PLC Dr. Ebenezer Ageh; General Manager Aradel Holdings, Mr. Temitayo Ogunbanjo.

Cross Section of the panelist.

L-r… Former Chairman, of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) Mr. Emeka Ugwuanyi, presenting the award to the representative of Dangote Group Corporate Communications Manager at Dangote Industries Limited. Mr Francis Awowole-Browne.

From 2nd left … Chairman, Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) Mr Ugo Amadi; with other awardee.

L-R… Chairman, Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) Mr. Ugo Amadi; General Secretary, Peter Uzoho; Treasure, Anthony Ebigie; Conference Secretary, Oredola Adeola. during the (NAEC) Annual International Strategic Conference on ‘ Gas as Energy Transition Fuel; Navigating Nigeria’s Trilemma of Finance; Energy Security and International Politics, held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 3/10/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng