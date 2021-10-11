Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU ) Nzuko Umunna, meet Anambra gubernatorial candidates in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Immediate Past President (AASU) Barrister Vincent Osakwe , President  Association of Anambra State Development Unions, Chief ,Sir, Amechi Ebeledike,  Chairman /CEO Embassy Pharmaceuticals  Limited Chief Nnamdi Obi, during the Nzuko Umunna meet with Anambra gubernatorial candidates For November 6th election held at Colonades Hotels ikoyi Lagos.... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
0 42

From 2nd left Publicity Secretary, Mazi  Chidi Abajue, 1st Vice President, AASDU, Nze Basil Osuokwu, President  Association of Anambra State Development Unions, Chief ,Sir, Amechi Ebeledike, gubernatorial candidate for Accord Party ,Dr Godwin Maduka,  Ichie Charles Ifeanyi, Chairman /CEO Embassy Pharmaceuticals  Limited Chief Nnamdi Obi, gubernatorial Candidate for  African Development Congress (ADC) Nze Akachukwu .S. Nwankpo . during the Nzuko Umunna Meet with Anambra gubernatorial candidates For November 6th Election held in Lagos.

Gubernatorial candidate for Accord Party ,Dr Godwin Maduka and  (Okosisi Orumba) address the press at the venue.

L-r …Gubernatorial candidate for ;ZLP Party, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, gubernatorial candidate for. AAC ,Chido Nwankwo, gubernatorial candidate for Accord Party ,Dr Godwin Maduka.

L-r …Gubernatorial candidate for Peoples Democratic party  (PDP) ,Valentine Ozigbo, Gubernatorial Candidate for  African Development Congress (ADC) Nze Akachukwu .S. Nwankpo, gubernatorial candidate for. AAC ,Chido Nwankwo.

L-r… Sir Nnamdi Nwaigwe, President Association of Anambra State Development Unions, Chief ,Sir, Amechi Ebeledike, gubernatorial candidate for ;ZLP Party, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, 1st Vice President, AASDU, Nze Basil Osuokwu.

L-r …Gubernatorial candidate for. AAC ,Chido Nwankwo,gubernatorial candidate for .Action Alliance (AA)  Ben Etiaba, gubernatorial candidate for ;ZLP Party, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, all in Anambara.

L-r… Ichie Charles Ifeanyi, Barrister Akazue Nwakasi, Publicity Secretary (AASDU)  and  Mazi Chidi Abajue.

L-r… Vice President (AASDU) Chief Ugo Offodile, 1st Vice President, AASDU, Nze Basil Osuokwu and  Iche Jonathan Okoye.

President  Anambra State Women Association Lagos (ASWAL)  Dr (Mrs.) Nkeiru Ifekwem  Prof Virgy Onyeme from University of Lagos   (both Middle )  in a  group photographer with their Members ,during the Nzuko Umunna Meet with Anambra gubernatorial candidates For November 6th Election  organised by (AASDU) held at Colonades Hotels ikoyi Lagos…. PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4688 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Arise Walk for life press conference held in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers October 11, 2021

Commendation Service for Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers October 8, 2021

1 of 73

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More