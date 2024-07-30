Champion Newspapers Limited
Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria 2024, EGM held in Kano

L-R ...Engr Bade Oke, FNSE Immediate Past President; Engr Kunle Adebajo, FNSE Vice-President; Engr Kam Selem Bukar, FNSE, President of Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) during its EGM  ‘’Future Trends in Engineering and Infrastructure"  held at efficient Events Center G.R.A  Kano  State on 24 July 2024.
L-R …Engr Funmi Kadri, FNSE, MD; newly inducted member firms’ representatives and Engr Kam Selem Bukar, FNSE, President,  during the EGM of Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) in Kano.

ACEN Future Leader (AFL) Engr Ibrahim Kawu, MNSE giving a speech at the EGM of Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) in Kano.

Cross section of participants at the recently concluded EGM of Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) held at efficient Events Center G.R.A  Kano  State on 24 July 2024.

 

