Assembly confirms Sanwo-Olu’s nominee for AG, Unified Local Govt Service

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday adopted the recommendations of the Joint Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions & LASIEC, and Health Services on “A Bill for a Law to establish the Lagos State Deoxyribo-Nucleic Acid, DNA and Forensic Centre Bill and for other connected purposes”.

The House had on Wednesday, 28th July, 2021 held a public hearing to seek inputs from stakeholders and members of the public on the proposed Law.

Presenting the report on the floor of the House, Chairman Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions & LASIEC, Hon. Victor Akande stated that the observations and comments made by stakeholders formed the recommendations of the Committee.

After the presentation, members took turns to ask questions on areas they found grey.

The Chief Whip, Hon Lasbat Meranda noted that the House has a standard procedure for confirmation of appointment in the composition of the board and this should be adhered to.

Hon. Okanlawon Sanni who commended the joint committee termed the report as technical and scientific in nature.

Lending his voice, Hon. Lukman Olumoh stated that gender sensitivity should be reflected in the composition of the Board.

Also contributing, Hon. Tobun Abiodun opined that the penalty for sharing of information to unauthorized persons by personnel should be greater than that of offenders who use the information, as obstruction of justice is a grave offense and the penalty mentioned in the bill is too meager.

Subsequently, after thorough deliberations, the House adopted the recommendations of the Committee as the resolution of the House subject to the amendment proposed in those areas.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa announced the confirmation of appointment of Mr. Ogunlana Obafemi Musa as Auditor General, Unified Local Government Service.

He thereafter directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Oalekan Onafeko to send a letter of confirmation to Mr. Governor.